5 thoughts on “Anthony Stine posts video on suppression of Fairfield Carmelites, gets 36K views in one day”
Still to this very day, the Catholics of both Traditional and Novus Ordo are still calling him the “pope” of the Catholic Church???!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is not even a real Catholic but the ENEMY against God and the Catholic Church. “LOOK AT THE FRUIT AND KNOW THE TREE”… all the fruits of the Vatican II’s popes are rotten and decayed to the bone. They wanted to destroy the church from within. Late Fr. Martin Malachi tried to tell the whole church by writing so many fact-fiction novels. Fr. Hesse, Fr. Gruner, Fr. Fuentes, Fr. Miceli, Fr. John O’Connor (deceased)……….. and Fr. Kramer (living) have been trying very hard to wake up the Catholics but they heard or heeded nothing. NOW IT’S TOO LATE. THE SEAT OF St. PETER WAS OVERTHROWN AND ANTIPOPE/ANTICHRIST IS SEAT ON IT.
Are you Catholics waking up yet? Or you, one billion and three hundred million Catholics have been braindead by now???!!!
Time to raise a CHURCH MILITANTS “CRUSADERS OF LATTER-DAY” AND FINISH THEM ALL. DO YOU PEOPLE THINK GOD ALLOWS NO “SELF-DEFENSE?” On the contrary. God allows “self-defense” in every case. Read the Bible and relearnt it again for you are being brainwashed to the point become braindead.
Purple, the author of this blog and probably all the readership don’t think he’s pope.
I’m one who doesn’t believe the “official numbers” for Catholics worldwide.
I’d be shocked if there were more than 300 million Catholics worldwide. I think that most of the rest of them are pew-sitters who are just along for the ride. Give things another 15 or so years, especially for all the baby-boomers in America to pass on, and Catholics will shocked at how few remain.
I think this deserves a response from you and Ann…
https://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2022/04/benevacantism-is-scandalous-and.html
Just my own two cents, because I freely admit that Canon Law isn’t my strength.
A quote from the post that caught my attention: “the problem of having to deal with a genuine pope who says and does theologically highly problematic things…”
Benedict XVI being weak on islam is “problematic.” John Paul 2 holding an interfaith “thingy” on the feast of St. Francis is “problematic.”
What we’ve got with bergoglio is a terrifying train wreck in slow motion, and I think that most of Western Europe, and the Vatican in particular, is going to burn to the ground because of his demonic insanity that he’s flaunting for all to see.
If you don’t think so, read the comments on that post cheering on a man who worshiped and venerated a demon in St. Peter’s, and most likely just consecrate humanity to that same demon…
A response is forthcoming.