U.S. Military Intelligence Official Refutes ‘Russian Atrocities’ Claims

Posted by b on April 13, 2022 at 14:55 UTC

Russian soldiers left the town Bucha in Ukraine on March 30. Two days later the Ukrainian Gestapo like SBU and men of the fascist Azov battalion moved in to find and remove ‘traitors’. On April 2/3 video was published that showed freshly killed men laying on the streets of Bucha. Several of them had white arm bands signaling to Russian forces to see them as friendlies.

The ‘west’ and Ukrainian officials immediately called those dead the result of ‘Russian atrocities’.

I had called it a provocation:

The Bucha ‘Russian’ atrocities propaganda onslaught may have worked well in the ‘west’ but it lacks evidence that Russia had anything to do with it. The former Indian ambassador M.K. Bhadrakumar calls it an outright fake: …

And a fake it was.

Thankfully there are still some sane U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency officials and William Arkin is talking with them:

Last Wednesday, Bucha Mayor Anatolii Fedoruk said that 320 people had been killed in the town of 37,000.

…

“It is ugly,” a senior official with the Defense Intelligence Agency tells Newsweek. “But we forget that two peer competitors fought over Bucha for 36 days, and that the town was occupied, that Russian convoys and positions inside the town were attacked by the Ukrainians and vice versa, that ground combat was intense, that the town itself was literally fought over.”

…

“I am not for a second excusing Russia’s war crimes, nor forgetting that Russia invaded the country,” says the DIA official. “But the number of actual deaths is hardly genocide. If Russia had that objective or was intentionally killing civilians, we’d see a lot more than less than .01 percent in places like Bucha.”

320 of 37,000 is not .01 percent. But we do not know how many of those dead were Russian or Ukrainian soldiers. Some of the dead were so called ‘civilian defenders’ which were supposedly local civilians to whom the government had handed guns to ‘fight the Russians’. During a war a ‘civilian’ with a government issued gun shooting at enemy soldiers is a combatant, not a civilian.

The DIA official continues:

“Have the Russians been indiscriminate? Absolutely. But it shouldn’t too surprising. It’s part and parcel of the Russian way of war, lining up their artillery guns and letting loose,” the DIA official says. “But here in particular, in Bucha and the other towns around it—Irpin and Hostomel—there was intense ground fighting that involved almost 20 battalion tactical groups.”

I doubt that there is really intentional ‘indiscriminate’ Russian artillery fire. The Russians have held back quite a lot and paid in blood for it.

One should also note that the often shown mass graves in Bucha were not from recent actions but had been dug on March 10 after heavy fighting when Russian soldiers tried to enter the town:

Maxar Technologies, which collects and publishes satellite imagery of Ukraine, said the first signs of excavation for a mass grave at the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints were seen on March 10. “More recent coverage on March 31st shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot-long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the church,” Maxar said.

The DIA official clearly says the civilian casualties in Ukraine, which are quite low, get overplayed and that attributing them solely to Russia is wrong…

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2022/04/us-military-intelligence-official-refutes-russian-atrocities-claims.html#more