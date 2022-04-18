Easter Monday: The party is just getting started!

YAAAS. Happy Easter, everyone! It’s the biggest party of the year, and it lasts all week. Proper First Class Feast every day of the Octave. Go to Mass, spread the joy, let the milk and honey flow!

INTROIT Ex. 13:5, 9 The Lord has brought you into a land flowing with milk and honey, alleluia! so that the law of the Lord may ever be on your lips, alleluia, alleluia! Ps. 104:1. Praise the Lord and invoke his name; make His deeds known among the nations.

Today’s Gospel is from Luke 24, the account of the “stranger” with the two disciples on the road to Emmaus. They don’t recognize this stranger as Jesus, and the reason should give us pause:

But their eyes were held, that they should not know him. -Luke 24:16

Got that? The disciples didn’t fail to recognize Him because they were distracted, distraught, or ignorant. They didn’t recognize Him because it was He who held their eyes, for the very purpose that they should not know Him. It was God’s will for this to play out exactly as it did. So much so, that He remained unrecognized to them even after a full day of Jesus reciting the whole of the Old Testament prophesies which pointed toward Him; they knew Him not, and they doubted. Upon arrival at Emmaus, while at table, the climactic scene comes at the consecration of the Eucharist.

And their eyes were opened: and they knew him. And he vanished out of their sight. -Luke 24:31

Pray that your eyes might be opened to whatever it is that He may yet be hiding from you. Pray that your confreres, family, enemies, might have their eyes opened. As we especially commemorate the very newest members of the Church this week, let us also remember in our prayers those yet fallen away, especially those closest to us, that they may see. Fill your prayers with hope and joy, knowing that nothing is impossible with God. Blessed Octave, everyone!

GOSPEL Luke 24:13-35

At that time, two of the disciples of Jesus went, the same day, to a town which was sixty furlongs from Jerusalem, named Emmaus. And they talked together of all these things which had happened. And it came to pass that while they talked and reasoned with themselves, Jesus himself also, drawing near, went with them. But their eyes were held, that they should not know him. And he said to them: “What are these discourses that you hold one with another as you walk and are sad?” And the one of them, whose name was Cleophas, answering, said to him: “Art thou only a stranger in Jerusalem, and hast not known the things that have been done there in these days?” To whom he said: “What things?” And they said: “Concerning Jesus of Nazareth, who was a prophet, mighty in work and word before God and all the people. And how our chief priests and princes delivered him to be condemned to death and crucified him. But we hoped that it was he that should have redeemed Israel. And now besides all this, to-day is the third day since these things were done. Yea and certain women also of our company affrighted us who, before it was light, were at the sepulchre, And not finding his body, came, saying that they had all seen a vision of angels, who say that he is alive. And some of our people went to the sepulchre and found it so as the women had said: but him they found not.” Then he said to them: “O foolish and slow of heart to believe in all things, Which the prophets have spoken. Ought not Christ to have suffered these things and so, to enter into his glory?” And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded to them in all the scriptures the things that were concerning him. And they drew nigh to the town whither they were going: and he made as though he would go farther. But they constrained him, saying: “Stay with us, because it is towards evening and the day is now far spent.” And he went in with them. And it came to pass, whilst he was at table with them, he took bread and blessed and brake and gave to them. And their eyes were opened: and they knew him. And he vanished out of their sight. And they said one to the other: “Was not our heart burning within us, whilst he spoke in the way and opened to us the scriptures?”

And rising up, the same hour, they went back to Jerusalem: and they found the eleven gathered together, and those that were with them, Saying: “The Lord is risen indeed and hath appeared to Simon.” And they told what things were done in the way: and how they knew him in the breaking of bread.