Saint of the Day quote: “Those unashamed of violating divine and natural law are slaves of this never sufficiently execrated depravity.”

Today is the Feast of St. Peter Canisius, Doctor of the Church. Out of an abundance of charity, he did not mince words when delivering the truth. He didn’t build bridges. He would have abhorred the Church of Nice. He understood that charity, justice, and yes, MERCY, demands that we deliver the unadulterated truth to sinners, for their benefit. As a Doctor of the Church, his teachings are considered part of the Magisterium. Consider also, it is not only the sodomites who are condemned, but equally so their enablers. Maybe someone can send this to Mark Wahlberg.

“Wherefore God gave them up to the desires of their heart, unto uncleanness, to dishonour their own bodies among themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie; and worshipped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. For this cause God delivered them up to shameful affections. For their women have changed the natural use into that use which is against nature. And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error. And as they liked not to have God in their knowledge, God delivered them up to a reprobate sense, to do those things which are not convenient; Being filled with all iniquity, malice, fornication, avarice, wickedness, full of envy, murder, contention, deceit, malignity, whisperers, Detractors, hateful to God, contumelious, proud, haughty, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents. Foolish, dissolute, without affection, without fidelity, without mercy. Who, having known the justice of God, did not understand that they who do such things, are worthy of death; and not only they that do them, but they also that consent to them that do them.” -Romans 1:24-32

Sodomy: The Never Sufficiently Execrated Depravity

“As the Sacred Scripture says, the Sodomites were wicked and exceedingly sinful. Saint Peter and Saint Paul condemn this nefarious and depraved sin. In fact, the Scripture denounces this enormous indecency thus: ‘The scandal of Sodomites and Gomorrhans has multiplied and their sins have become grave beyond measure.’ So the angels said to just Lot, who totally abhorred the depravity of the Sodomites: ‘Let us leave this city….’ Holy Scripture does not fail to mention the causes that led the Sodomites, and can also lead others, to this most grievous sin. In fact, in Ezechiel we read: ‘Behold this was the iniquity of Sodom: pride, fullness of bread, and abundance, and the idleness of her, and of her daughters: and they did not put forth their hand to the needy, and the poor. And they were lifted up, and committed abominations before me; and I took them away as thou hast seen’ (Ezech. 16: 49-50). Those unashamed of violating divine and natural law are slaves of this never sufficiently execrated depravity.” -St. Peter Canisius, Summa Doctrina Christianae, III a/b, p. 455

Note what St. Peter Canisius says here quoting Ezechiel: that the CAUSES that LED to this most grievous sin (sexual perversion) are, in a nutshell, a lack or absence of Charity. Sexual perversion is a DERIVATIVE PATHOLOGY. It doesn’t “just happen”. You have to have the self-purgation of love from the soul FIRST. Then the sexual perversion follows. This is why there is no such thing as a “psycho-spiritually healthy” sex pervert. Sexual perversion in any form is, by definition, a monstrosity. Yes, MONSTROSITY. This is why there is no such thing as a “benign” sodomite. Because of the antecedent pathology of lovelessness (aka Diabolical Narcissism), ALL SODOMITES, BOTH MALE AND FEMALE, ARE A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER to others, but most especially children.

And, this quote from St. Peter Canisius should probably be framed and hanging in every home:

“Better that only a few Catholics should be left, staunch and sincere in their religion, than that they should, remaining many, desire as it were, to be in collusion with the Church’s enemies and in conformity with the open foes of our faith.”