(Just Facts) – Near the top of its home page, the New York Times has published an essay by three professors about a “highly effective” technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in “high-risk environments” like nursing homes and places prone to “superspreader events.”
Based on more than 500 hours of research, the institute Just Facts already identified the same technology in September 2021 and promoted it to scholars, public officials, journalists, and commentators. However, most of them deliberately ignored the research while Big Tech even suppressed it, thus costing countless lives.
The technology, called ultraviolet air disinfection, has been proven to stop the spread of contagious respiratory diseases in settings like schools and hospitals for more than 80 years. It is so effective that when it was used in a wing of a California VA hospital during the Asian influenza epidemic of 1958—not a single patient caught the disease. In contrast, the epidemic struck the other wing of the same hospital “with explosive force,” producing a “severe, prostrating illness” among 19% of the patients.
The professors who wrote the Times essay were well-qualified to analyze this issue, as they specialize in “environmental health and how to prevent the airborne transmission of diseases like Covid.” They include:
- Donald K. Milton, a professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.
- Edward A. Nardell, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.
- David Michaels, a professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University, and a former OSHA official.
The scholars emphasize that ultraviolet air disinfection “can end large superspreader events and make public events and dining safer for everyone” and then finish their essay by asking, “What are we waiting for?”
The answer to that rhetorical question is appalling and contains broad lessons that can prevent an enormous amount of harm from COVID-19 and other scourges going forward.
You’re not supposed to think about this!
Seriously: Over 2 years ago when covid started, my first thought was “It sounds like an overblown cold” and my second thought was “but at least UV air scrubbers will be installed everywhere now.” And then…. somehow…. UV air disinfection just never came up in the public discussion… to the point where even I nearly forgot it.
Occasionally I’ll still wonder “Did businesses ever get around to installing UV air?” I guess the answer is no.
