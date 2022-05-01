“The COVID-19 era has been a pandemic of misinformation in which the people who run influential institutions like the CDC and the WHO repeatedly promulgated deadly fictions.”

(Just Facts) – Near the top of its home page, the New York Times has published an essay by three professors about a “highly effective” technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in “high-risk environments” like nursing homes and places prone to “superspreader events.”

Based on more than 500 hours of research, the institute Just Facts already identified the same technology in September 2021 and promoted it to scholars, public officials, journalists, and commentators. However, most of them deliberately ignored the research while Big Tech even suppressed it, thus costing countless lives.

The technology, called ultraviolet air disinfection, has been proven to stop the spread of contagious respiratory diseases in settings like schools and hospitals for more than 80 years. It is so effective that when it was used in a wing of a California VA hospital during the Asian influenza epidemic of 1958—not a single patient caught the disease. In contrast, the epidemic struck the other wing of the same hospital “with explosive force,” producing a “severe, prostrating illness” among 19% of the patients.

The professors who wrote the Times essay were well-qualified to analyze this issue, as they specialize in “environmental health and how to prevent the airborne transmission of diseases like Covid.” They include:

Donald K. Milton, a professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

Edward A. Nardell, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

David Michaels, a professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University, and a former OSHA official.

The scholars emphasize that ultraviolet air disinfection “can end large superspreader events and make public events and dining safer for everyone” and then finish their essay by asking, “What are we waiting for?”

The answer to that rhetorical question is appalling and contains broad lessons that can prevent an enormous amount of harm from COVID-19 and other scourges going forward.

