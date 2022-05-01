GOSPEL John 10:11-16.

At that time, Jesus said to the Pharisees: “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep. He who is a hired hand and not a shepherd, who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees, and the wolf snatches them and scatters them. He flees because he is a hired hand and cares nothing for the sheep. I am the good shepherd. I know my own and my own know me, just as the Father knows me and I know the Father; and I lay down my life for the sheep. And I have other sheep that are not of this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd.”

Today is Good Shepherd Sunday. Jesus Christ, Creator of the Universe, is the Shepherd of your soul. He knows you. Do you know Him? How well do you know Him? Are you actively pursuing a relationship with Him?

Look at that headline. Jesus compares His knowledge of us to the way the Father knows Him. That certainly makes sense; He’s omniscient. But look what comes next: He compares the way we should know Him as to the way He knows the Father. Would you dare compare your love and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to the way He loves and knows the Father? Well, folks, setting a high bar for a reason. We can’t pursue perfection without knowing what perfect is.

Our Lord desires us to come and visit Him very much. He speaks very softly, and you will never hear him if you don’t get the noise out of your life. TV, internet, and whatever else you’re wasting time with… half the battle is just getting out of your own way. He has the power, He sends the grace; you just need to make yourself available. When you feel the urge to go be with Him, and then Satan arrays a gauntlet to keep you away, know to drop everything and go.

We are now into the month of May. Perhaps you had a May Crowning today. Ask the Blessed Mother for help in building your relationship with her Son. Plead that she be by His side, as you dialogue, to encourage the conversation. Pray to know Him better, so you can hear Him better.