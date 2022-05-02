Stay confessed, stay frosty. The demons will be swarming now.

“An enemy has done this” (the leak)
Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Justice Alito writes in an initial majority draft circulated inside the court.
By JOSH GERSTEIN and ALEXANDER WARD 05/02/2022 08:32 PM EDT
The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO.
The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Deliberations on controversial cases have in the past been fluid. Justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate and major decisions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading, sometimes until just days before a decision is unveiled. The court’s holding will not be final until it is published, likely in the next two months…
Not sure where I read it, but a quote goes something like this:
Evil prevails because evildoers love demons more than Christians love Christ.
It is time to stand up and defend Our Lord’s world from the enemy and the enemy’s human allies.
And another thought occurs at this time.
“Blessed are the meek …”
What is “meek”? Is it weak; compliant; a quitter?
That is not going to cut it any more.
A blogger named “Neon Revolt” says it best:
– quote –
What is meekness?
Does it mean being weak? Timid?
Let’s find out.
Matthew 5:5 “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.”
The word translated “meek” is πραεῖς, (“praus”). It was borrowed from the military and relates to horse training.
The Greek army would find the wildest horses in the mountains and bring them to be broken in. After months of training they sorted the horses into categories: some were discarded, some broken and made useful for bearing burdens, some were useful for ordinary duty and the fewest of all graduated as war horses.
When a horse passed the conditioning required for a war horse, its state was described as “praus,” [that is, meek]. The war horse had “power under authority,” “strength under control.”
A war horse never ceased to be determined, strong and passionate. However, it learned to bring its nature under discipline. It gave up being wild, unruly, out of control and rebellious. A war horse learned to bring that nature under control.
It would now respond to the slightest touch of the rider, stand in the face of cannon fire, thunder into battle and stop at a whisper. It was now “meek”. Aristotle said that the praus person is one who has the virtue of the mean between two extremes.
If recklessness were on one end and cowardice on the other, praus might be characterized as steady courage. For example, a meek person doesn’t shy away from taking a stand. Rather, the stand is taken at the right time, with the right people, in the right way.
He or she submits or constrains power for greater effect on self and others. It is carrying a sword, but knowing when to unsheathe it.
So meekness and gentleness, properly understood within their right biblical contexts, are calls to develop an intense and passionate devotion to the things of God, so as to develop a formidable strength within the arena of spiritual warfare.
“Meekness is a rock overlooking the sea of anger, which breaks all the waves that dash against it, yet remains completely unmoved.” ~ St. John Climacus
Pure calm, self-restraint, detachment.
“Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.”
– end quote –
This is exactly right! Meekness is power under purposeful control. Not weakness, mildness, nor anything of the sort.