Kennedy Hall

Tue May 3, 2022 – 3:21 pm EDT

(LifeSiteNews) – Microsoft co-founder and mass-vaccination activist Bill Gates told the Financial Times that “we haven’t see the worst” of the declared pandemic and that an “even more transmissive and even more fatal” variant of COVID is on the horizon.

COVID-19: Bill Gates warns of an 'even more transmissive and more fatal' coronavirus variant https://t.co/X1NA4vdSXh — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 1, 2022

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-warns-of-more-fatal-and-more-transmissive-covid-variant/