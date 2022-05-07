Is the adenovirus-attenuated J&J vaxx causing deadly liver failure even in kids too young to have been vaxxed? Is breastfeeding a factor?

By Brenda Goodman, CNN
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that it’s investigating 109 cases of severe and unexplained hepatitis in children in 25 states and territories that may be linked to a worldwide outbreak.
Among them, 14% needed transplants, and five children have died. Nearly all the children — more than 90% — needed to be hospitalized. Dr. Jay Butler, the CDC’s deputy director of infectious diseases, stressed that the investigation — a partnership between the CDC and state health departments — is an evolving situation.
It’s not clear what’s driving these cases in young children. Butler said some of the common causes of viral hepatitis have been considered but were not found in any of the cases.
Adenovirus has been detected in more than 50% of cases, although its role isn’t clear.
Unusually severe liver inflammation
Pediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Heli Bhatt of M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Center in Minneapolis has treated two children who are part of the CDC’s investigation. One, a 2-year-old from South Dakota, had a liver transplant this week. Bhatt says liver failure in kids is “super rare.” And even before scientists started tracking this outbreak, half of cases were never explained.
“Even during the first case, I thought it was weird,” says Dr. Markus Buchfellner, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where staffers started seeing cases in October. And then when the second one came in, that’s when I said, ‘OK, we need to talk to someone about this.’ ” He reached out to senior physicians in his department, who contacted the state health department and the CDC.
Buchfellner says the cases stood out because the liver inflammation was so severe.
Sometimes, common viruses like Epstein-Barr or even SARS-CoV-2 will raise a child’s liver enzymes a little, indicating what Buchfellner calls “small bits of hepatitis,” but the kids typically recover as their bodies fight off the infection.
“But it’s very odd to see a child who’s healthy come in with the amount of liver injury that these kids had,” he said.
Initially, UAB saw nine kids with unexplained hepatitis, and all nine tested positive for adenovirus in their blood. None of them tested positive for Covid-19 during their hospitalization or had a documented history of Covid-19, Butler said at the news briefing…
https://6abc.com/cdc-investigation-hepatitis-in-kids-children-liver-disease-childrens-health/11823905/
One thought on “Is the adenovirus-attenuated J&J vaxx causing deadly liver failure even in kids too young to have been vaxxed? Is breastfeeding a factor?”
With all of those mutation viruses that they engineered in the labs from the early 60s through 2022, you just imagine how strong and deadly those viruses are? They are far more dangerous than AIDS, hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E… besides chickenpox and influenza… all mixed in it for you. The cup of the witchcraft NWO Cabals has been studied and made to serve you the “goyim” that they are so in love with.
They are giving you and your kids all the combinations and they say “take it, it’s good for you, we want you to be safe from the Wuhan Covid-19…” Do you believe they care for you, the worthless eaters? They are out to kill you and your children, one hand is the abortion industry, porn industry, divorce, and perverted culture, another hand is pandemic, and WW3, WW4… etc.
Yes, they want to eliminate 95% of all humanity that was planned and written in their Masonic Freemasons’ plan???!!!! True Holy Fathers, true Bishops, true Priests stick out their necks tried to tell you… You did not listen and let those shepherds be killed by the hands of the enemies.
Now, the consequences come… deal with it. These ungrateful lawless faithless generations will have to pay a deadly price for their blasphemous apostasy. If you listened and obeyed the Fatima Message, all of these would never be happening.