Unvaxxed are testing positive for Covid-19 at the lowest rate, Triple Vaxxed at the highest Posted on May 8, 2022 https://national-conservative.com/walgreens-unvaxxed-are-testing-positive-for-covid-19-at-the-lowest-rate-triple-vaxxed-at-the-highest/
5 thoughts on “Unvaxxed are testing positive for Covid-19 at the lowest rate, Triple Vaxxed at the highest”
Possible explanation for this data. . .the same people who dragged themselves in thrice for a shot they did not need are also the ones going to Walgreens for a test everytime they get the sniffles or somebody sneezes near them in the store. Those who take shots take tests. Those who don’t don’t.
I’m not sure. A larger sample size shouldn’t impact the percentages as a rule, unless the sniffles are throwing false positives?
The real headline here is, the multi-vaxxed get infected like everybody.
But one shouldn’t make much of the numbers beyond that. Because it’s what you call “unscientific polling,” biases not filtered out. I mean, who gets tested at Walgreens? More likely – not always, but more likely – to be people who are symptomatic and fearful. At least some would, in the moment, feel an emotional pressure to “upgrade” their vaxx status i.e. lie about it.
I’ve been tested at Walgreens. So I can tell you that you can opt out from answering the vaxx question. I’d like to know what that number is.
If the shot isn’t working as it’s supposed to, or as it’s been advertised, that leaves a few possibilities:
1. It just doesn’t work.
2. It does work, but not as well, and it’s effectiveness goes down over time.
3. It works perfectly, but only in select batches, and on select people.
4. It is working just fine… The people who took it are just too stupid to realize that the government who lied about everything up to this point, would lie about this specific injection, and what it’s supposed to do, whatever nefarious reason that could be.