If you are still buying the Ukraine BS they are laying down thickly, I can’t help you Posted on May 9, 2022May 9, 2022 I mean, what the actual hell? https://t.co/d3SEMaGSrq— The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) May 9, 2022 The first lady traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia. https://t.co/7RriZlPn1R— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) May 8, 2022 Ukraine must be one hell of a warzone if you can have U2 concerts there… with full production and press coverage. https://t.co/4q70GktaPs— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 8, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “If you are still buying the Ukraine BS they are laying down thickly, I can’t help you”
So you’re saying it’s not normal for a vacation destination to break out in a country that’s in the middle of a hot war with a neighboring nuclear superpower?