Part Two of Nurse Claire’s war on the baby formula crisis, and she is dropping nukes: What the hell is going on, who is responsible, and why is this happening?

NURSE CLAIRE REPORTS:

Part one of this series discussed the current baby formula shortage that emerged in November and how moms can prepare their own infant formula at home. In this installment, I’ll take a look at the current formula crisis affecting the United States & how we got here.

Currently, the U.S. is seeing its inventory of infant formula reduced by over 43%. The reasons for this are numerous, but make no mistake: this is by design. As with COVID and the intentional collapse of the healthcare system, there is a concerted effort here to collapse the food supply. Why? Well, when governments create a crisis, they can present a solution, and further line bureaucratic pockets and empower themselves. Exhibit A: Bill Gates has been waiting in the wings with his new “environmentally-friendly” infant formula, designed to be a greener alternative to conventional baby formula.

You know – because your newborn’s carbon footprint is just too intolerably large. Clearly this crisis is about both power & money. American politicians and power-brokers have colluded to create a perfect storm which would stoke hysteria among parents of hungry babies and cause them to demand a solution.

Since the “pandemic” first hit in 2020, consumers of nearly all products have seen shortages attributed to “supply chain issues”. What exactly does this mean? Well for starters, the mandatory quarantining of workers who test positive for the CoronaSniffles is a great strategy if you’re aiming to destroy an industry. We saw this with healthcare: staff who tested positive but were asymptomatic were being forced to stay home from work for a minimum of 14 days, creating a huge deficit of nurses and care providers. We see the same in other industries: massive testing conveniently yields high false positivity, destroying the workforce via mandatory quarantine or the temporarily closure of factories due to “outbreaks”. And in the U.S., there are only FOUR facilities that produce baby formula. Talk about maintaining a “just-in-time” inventory! If one plant goes down, the other three are incapable of ramping up productivity to meet demand. So taking just one plant off-line is enough to leave a huge dent in the national supply of infant formula. And this is exactly what happened when the largest formula factory, located in Michigan, was shut down by the FDA in February following an outbreak of bacterial infections among infants in several states. Abbott Laboratories runs this facility, and further exacerbated the shortage by voluntarily recalling four of its most popular brands in the days following the outbreak. However, despite the FDA’s investigation failing to link Abbott’s formula as the cause of the babies’ illnesses, the Michigan plant remains shuttered with no re-opening date in sight. Why? Well take a look at this Twitter thread from Abbott this past Friday, May 13:

At the White House press conference today, the Press Secretary mistakenly said that our formulas were tainted and killed two infants. The deaths of these infants are a tragedy. 🧵 [1/11] — Abbott (@AbbottNews) May 13, 2022

If the FDA really cared about starving babies, why are they needlessly keeping this production facility closed?

It appears other sources of formula are being closed off through various means; remember the suppression of ivermectin? A Google search for “home made baby formula” turns up nothing but headline after headline, aiming to strike terror in the hearts of desperate moms by proclaiming how “dangerous” it can be to produce home made formula using natural ingredients. But the same search for “home made baby formula” on Duck Duck Go yields numerous recipes to nourish your baby without the reliance on highly-processed FrankenFood. Yes, folks, the censorship is on. But home made formula isn’t the only target.

I briefly mentioned in part one that European baby formula is produced with nutrition standards that are much higher than those of the U.S (more on that in part 3). While home made baby formula is being discouraged, a simultaneous smear campaign has been launched by mainstream media outlets and the FDA, The message? Avoid European formula products because they’re unsanitary and substandard. These asinine claims are demonstrably false. Conveniently timed to this past August, the FDA told parents to throw out 80,000 units of European formula, after the formula was “voluntarily” recalled by the distributor, Able Groupe, for not meeting United States iron standards. This recall involved 21 different formula products (only 8 of which had insufficient iron levels) because the FDA said they did “not bear mandatory labeling statements in English”. Hmmmm. It’s also intriguing that the Biden Administration has done all it can to stymie importation of European baby formula, even in the face of this critical shortage. Currently, the United States subjects formula imports to a 17.5% tariff as well as ridiculous non-tariff barriers, like specific labeling or ingredient requirements. But the dumbest regulation is a mandatory 90-day waiting period placed on retailers before they can market a new formula product. This means that if any U.S. retailer wants to source formula from outside the U.S., they could not quickly offer relief to parents currently affected by the shortage. Why aren’t Congress, the FDA, and the current administration working to repeal these tariffs and regulations? And why aren’t the FDA’s regulatory barriers on imported formula based on necessity and science? Again: hmmm

As always, the powers that be make sure you see what they’re doing. There is absolutely zero effort to conceal that the Biden Administration is shipping literal pallets of scarce baby formula to the southern border. The outrage porn is running on high in an effort to sow chaos….don’t take the bait. Keep your emotions check and do what needs to be done: source ingredients and provide for yourself.

This sure looks and smells like a manufactured crisis: contrived staffing shortages to impact “supply chain”, shutting the largest formula manufacturing facility in the country, excessive taxation, and weaponizing the FDA’s baseless standards to recall & suppress imports. All creating that perfect storm to limit accessibility to a life-sustaining product. The only real solution is a traditional one: self-reliance. In part 3, we will talk about why making your own baby formula not only reduces your reliance on Target/CVS/Walmart inventory, but is the healthier option for your little one.