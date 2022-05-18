“Nearly half of President Biden’s 22.2 million Twitter followers are bogus, a new audit revealed. The audit, which was done for the social media giant by software firm SparkToro, found that 49.3% of the president’s followers are “fake followers,” according to Newsweek. SparkToro has defined “fake followers” as “accounts that are unreachable and will not see the account’s tweets (either because they’re spam, bots, propaganda, etc. or because they’re no longer active on Twitter).””
One thought on “Audit finds Biden’s Twitter followers are as fake as his 81 million “votes””
Fake followers, for a fake president who is a fake Catholic. Makes perfect sense in this liberal world of fake compassion. And don’t get me started on the fake Catholics who support Biden and liberalism.