“Imagine the compliance.”

The Splendor of Truth
I would be willing to bet that there is a deeply sexual nature to fantasies such as this. A level of control orders of magnitude beyond anything BDSM. I’m sure it’s nothing.
These people are out of their minds. And the harder they push the faster I run away. Do they think they’re God, trying to control everyone? God doesn’t even try to control us. He gives us free will. They all need a good dose of humility.
An author I like says “you can’t have humility without humiliation”. I’m waiting to see their humiliation.
That being said I still pray for these sick people.
Too little too late. The “TRUE CATHOLIC” Bishops, Priests, and Popes had tried to warn you, people, ever since after the La Salette to 2015 (now the weakest sound is very low as just as the sound is dead)… But you ignored all the warnings and you go your ways to mingle with the world. So bis, enjoy your journey to the NWO, the kingdom of Satan, run by the Jewish Talmudic Cabals and Israel, puppets and supported by the gullible Americans and Westerners who name themselves as “Christians and Protestants”… Your names are not written in the Book of Life. Because if you do, you should heed the Fatima Message right on time no later than 1960. It’s all your faults startup with the Pseudo-Counterfeit Vatican II, the wolves in sheep’s clothing.
People like him are the reason people like America’s Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment (They may have all been a bunch of freemasons, but they got that one thing right.).
The parents of this pompous little man were forced to comply with a branding by the German Nazis. 100% compliance, for those detained and subject to Nazi law.
– quote –
“A descendant of the Jews of Greece’s second-largest city, Bourla’s ancestors, like those of almost all the Thessaloniki Jews, had come to the country after the edict of 1492 in Spain. Invited to live in the country by the Ottoman overlords at the time, they put down roots and actually flourished there, in peace and freedom, for centuries.
But the scourge of Nazi occupation brought a horrific end to tens of thousands of these people, wiping much of Thessaloniki’s Jewish population off the map, robbing most of the Jewish population there of its future.”
– end quote –
https://greekreporter.com/2022/01/27/pfizer-albert-bourla-holocaust-greece/
Andrew Bourla is alive because American soldiers delivered his parents from the Nazi holocaust.
You’re welcome.
You would think Andrew would draw a different lesson from world and personal history than what he did. But there he is – conducting his own medical experiments on the unwilling innocent and demanding they submit to branding and tracking to ensure compliance in his own grand Nazi death camp in which the prison guards are virtual and never sleep. Now he’s Commandant. Proud moment, eh Andrew?
Been listening to Geert Vanden Bossche lately. Scary, but it would at least put a stop to the insanity.