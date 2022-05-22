What if I were to tell you they ran the monkeypox war game in March 2021?

h/t Fred Martinez

Launch date for monkeypox outbreak in the war game? May 15, 2022.

Oh, and it was a bio-weapon… a genetic variant engineered by terrorists in a lab.

Link to full PDF at the bottom.

This monkeypox scenario below was run last year. Notice dates of hypothetical attack. It’s a plan as far as I am concerned. Link to report in next tweet pic.twitter.com/kYHLcyPBVZ — Ed ☯️Free Thinker & Oracle (@DowdEdward) May 20, 2022

Executive Summary

“In March 2021, the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) partnered with the Munich Security Conference (MSC) to conduct a tabletop exercise on reducing high-consequence biological threats. Conducted virtually, the exercise examined gaps in national and international biosecurity and pandemic preparedness architectures and explored opportunities to improve capabilities to prevent and respond to high-consequence biological events. Participants included 19 senior leaders and experts from across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe with decades of combined experience in public health, biotechnology industry, international security, and philanthropy.



“The exercise scenario portrayed a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months. Ultimately, the exercise scenario revealed that the initial outbreak was caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight. By the end of the exercise, the fictional pandemic resulted in more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide.”

https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf