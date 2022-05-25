Substantial Error: God is so good, he shows us from the beginning of time how the biggest intellects make the biggest mistakes

“There are so many demons, that if they were capable of assuming a form as tiny as a grain of sand, they would block out the sun.”

Random thoughts:

A third of the angels fell. Now eternally banned from Heaven, filled with spite, jealousy, and rage, they have nothing else to do all day but come after fresh souls. They don’t bother with the souls already in their grasp, because they don’t need to. They go after pious souls. If you get attacked, you’re doing something right. But God never allows temptation beyond your capability to resist, cooperating with His grace. Keep this thought in front of you even when not under attack, and prepare daily with prayer. Without a serious prayer life, you don’t have a chance.

A third of the angels fell. That means the number of angels currently enjoying the Beatific Vision is TWICE the number of demons in Hell or on earth. The demons are flanked. Do not hesitate to pray for help from the angels, especially your Guardian Angel. He’s been waiting since the dawn of time to take care of you. St. Michael also, who casts demons back into Hell. A layman should never battle demons directly, one-on-one; you have no authority against them, and they know it. They will laugh at you and then make you pay.

A third of the angels fell. The most soaring of intellects are capable of the gravest of errors. Satan was/is the most intelligent creature ever created. He chose badly, born of pride and spite, making the biggest error in the history of the universe. He vowed to not serve his creator, because he felt snubbed. Billions of angels followed him. That error was made freely and in an instant, and yet it exists outside the construct of time: It’s perpetual. He/they will never cease to hate God, and sow poison in souls.

A third of the angels fell. If you don’t think smart people are capable of making big mistakes, think again. The most soaring of intellects are capable of the gravest of errors. Substantial error would be putting it mildly.

Make of that what you will.