Start with contraception, end up with mass murder: A culture drenched with the blood of innocent children begets more blood of innocent children

Start with contraception, end up with mass murder. The end.
Let me explain. This won’t take long.
Let us begin with the total rejection of objective morality and the rise of cultural Marxism in the last half of the Twentieth Century. We could go back much farther, but this will suffice. Destruction of the family is essential to the goals of Marxism, and promotion of sex outside of marriage is how you destroy the family. Conveniently, if we are going to accept sex outside of marriage, we certainly must accept contraception (and sodomy). For that matter, we must promote all manner of unnatural relations WITHIN marriage. Removing the idea of procreation from the act and the organs of, you know, the REPRODUCTIVE system, the natural order will necessarily be torn asunder. It’s called following the logical progression which flows from a false base premise. At the beginning of the Twentieth Century, and going back centuries, every Christian sect understood this, and understood the consequences of disobeying/denying this reality.
Once the contraceptive mentality was established, with sex reduced to the mere pursuit of pleasure, obviously something needed to be done about the consequences of failed contraception. Since they had already inverted reality by embracing the misuse of the reproductive system, doing great harm to the human dignity of the partners, especially women, they then must deepen the inversion by claiming the product of reproduction has no human dignity at all. Killing becomes a moral good; a necessary and accepted societal need. A basic human right.
Within a few short years of killing being touted as a moral good and a basic human right, killing became chic. The descent was aided by the mind numbing effect of street drugs. The killing was glamorized in films like Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and we were reminded of the sad times before the killing was legal, in films like Dirty Dancing. The devaluing of human life became a relentless assault on truth. It became a sacrament.
With the obliteration of basic morality, God must also be killed. The “Imagine” gospel of John Lennon took His place:
“Imagine there’s no heaven
It’s easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us, only sky”
If there is no Hell below us, then there are no eternal consequences for wrong behavior. The worst that can happen to you is you die, and you cease to exist. This is the concept of Soul Annihilation, of which Antipope Bergoglio is a huge fan. You either go to Heaven, or else *poof* your soul is destroyed and you never face your due punishment, because what kind of monster would God be to send souls to Hell.
The proliferation of street drugs has continued unabated, now legal in many places, and compounded in recent decades by “advances” in pharmacology: Oxy, benzos, SSRIs…
When an 18 year old has been raised in a culture where killing is good, drugs are good, there are no repercussions for killing, there is no human dignity, and there is no eternal soul, why wouldn’t he kill if he has killing on his mind?
Would that it were that the chief purveyors of the killing understood this.
9 thoughts on “Start with contraception, end up with mass murder: A culture drenched with the blood of innocent children begets more blood of innocent children”
Birth control also how it effects your pheromones as a woman. (MHC)While not on contraception, you become attracted to certain kinds of men. More masculine, manly, authentic men. Once a woman takes the pill, women find sensitive, effeminate, wimpy men more attractive. Someone you are less likely to produce healthy children with. So it doesn’t just mess up your body and make it abortifacient. It messes with your mind. Some would even blame BC on today’s women being obsessed with obtaining multiple cats or dogs as opposed to children. The nurturing is there but it’s distorted.
ABC also induces depression, hence the need for more antidepressants. I can’t tell you how many women I went to school with who express profound daily sadness and depression and have very little going on that’s “wrong” in their life. But they also lack love and understanding of the faith our Lord taught us, so there’s that. If they knew the truth they’d have much more hope.
(Old article but relevant. I believe Karl Deninger posted about ABC recently too)
https://www.science.org/content/article/sniffing-mr-right
I have given a lot of thought to this. I don’t think it has to do with masculinity. Women just want the most powerful mate they can get. Like even money or social status are a form of power. Physical strength is power.
Women now days have more economic power so most men aren’t attractive anymore.
Satan is promoting dog and cat love on MSM.
Wonder how many kids were brainwashed by singing that Lennon song.
When you realize “how many kids have to die before we do something?” is a threat and not just rhetoric.
The demonic mass murderer obtained more than $6000.00 worth of weapons. How does an unemployed drop out who lives in his grandmother’s basement get the cash to purchase these things? Is it only a theory that some of these demonic/psychopaths are searched out and set forth to wreak the murder and mayhem?
That’s a very good question. Gucci level hardware.
Jesus said it in Luke 23:
27 And there followed him a great multitude of people and of women, who bewailed and lamented him. 28 But Jesus turning to them, said: Daughters of Jerusalem, weep not over me; but weep for yourselves and for your children. 29 For behold, the days shall come, wherein they will say: Blessed are the barren and the wombs that have not borne and the paps that have not given suck. 30 Then shall they begin to say to the mountains: Fall upon us. And to the hills: Cover us. 31 For if in the green wood they do these things, what shall be done in the dry?
I’ve often wondered if the pharmaceuticals, especially BC, in the water supply has had any effect. I read years ago that there is a certain fish that has the ability to “change” their gender to accommodate the ability to keep the species going, but the fish downstream of the Dow chemical spill the fish were changing without that purpose. If I’m remembering correctly
Dr Janet E Smith and Vicki Thorn ( from Project Rachel) have done much research on the widespread negative effects of ABC on individuals and society.
Gloriatv has many videos of Vicki Thorn and the negative impact of ABC and abortion.
Highly recommend taking a look at the work of these two ladies.