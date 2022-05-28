“The Russian Bear yawned and looked at the EU, marveling at how stupid the globalist elites of the West are.”

Why Russia Showed Simulations of a Bomb “Sinking Britain” (“and England Nyet!”)

by Susan Matthiesen

…and England nyet!

On April 20th, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had successfully tested the intercontinental Sarmat missile weighing more than 200 tons. This missile can carry multiple warheads, is able to elude anti-missile defense systems and capable of hitting any target on Earth.

In early May Russian TV showed a simulated video of what a Russian underwater nuclear torpedo could do to Britain and Ireland which is remove them from the face of the earth forever. There merely would be water – just the ocean – where once Britain had existed. “England would be nyet“, meaning “no more”. Vanished, infinitely disappeared into nonexistence.

The Collective West cried that Russia had no such nuclear torpedo, that Russia’s threats meant that Russia was losing the war in Ukraine, that Putin’s army was weak compared to the brave Zelensky Ukrainian Azov Nazis…who a few weeks later surrendered to the Russian army in Mariupol. (The Ukrainian Nazis were not “evacuated”. They surrendered waving white flags.) The West howled that Putin was angry because of the sanctions the Collective West had placed on Russia (after the EU kleptocrats stole 300 BILLION Euros of Russian assets in the EU’s Central Bank in Brussels). The MSM-saturated West shrieked that Russians were monsters and murderers devoid of concern for innocent human life (?? Roe vs Wade ??).

Russia calmly looked the Collective West in the eye and said “oil for Rubles” which soon will be “wheat for Rubles”. The EU bellowed, “We…we…we’ll get NATO to bomb Russia! Get the United States to go to nuclear war, get the Collective West to send billions of Euros and Dollars to Ukraine! Putin will be sorry! We’ll send multiple weapons to Ukraine to destroy the Russian army, get a regime change in Russia, then we’ll be able to get oil and wheat for free! That’s what we’ll do!”

The Russian Bear yawned and looked at the EU, marveling at how stupid the globalist elites of the West are. He then lumbered over to his Russian media outlets and showed the West that a Bear is by far more powerful than a few mewling kittens feebly threatening him with their tiny paws and baby teeth. One swipe of his great bear paw and they’d be obliterated.

Why did Russia show it’s power to the West? Were they threatening to obliterate Britain or wanting massive loss of life as happened in Japan in 1945? What if 75 years ago America had first shown what the atomic bomb would do to Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Would the United States and Japan possibly have come to some sort of diplomatic agreement without wholesale loss of innocent life? Who knows.

Russia was warning the Western globalist warmongers, trying to get them to back off their foolish game of escalating the Ukraine ground war into a hot war. They were trying to impress the Collective West with its massive nuclear power and what could happen if the West foolishly decided to “Nuke Russia!” By showing its superior nuclear power to the enemy and threatening its ultimate use, Russia gave a vivid demonstration of what would happen if the Western kittens attacked the Big Bad Bear.

Western globalist elites don’t want diplomacy. In their arrogance they only want to be bellicose and demand war. Therefore just as God announces His power to reprobates that there is a Hell and that people go there by their own choice, Russia said no to nuclear war, but if the West insists, Russia warned that the West can expect to be cast into what will be an earthly hell.

Russia, being a Christian country, considers God’s judgment upon nations. Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, says that “the Russian Orthodox Church promoted its values abroad which contributes to achieving Russia’s foreign policy goals. That concerns, first and foremost, the need to uphold traditional spiritual and moral values, which are currently under attack by neoliberal elites in a number of Western countries. There is also work to uphold our historical memory, our roots, i.e., our genetic code, if you like.”

Meanwhile, the United States is ruled by Catholic Joe Biden, Catholic Nancy Pelosi and Obama’s Deep State, all of whom despise America and the American people. While promoting their Marxist values via hatred for traditional spiritual and moral values, they bring God’s judgement upon our nation. In comparison, it looks as if God is highly favoring Russia. The Russian Ruble is now at 56.

