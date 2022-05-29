America’s newest Cardinal is the foremost promoter of Father James Martin, S.J. and his agenda

Love, American Style!
As you read through this, see if you can detect the teaching of the anti-gospel as central to the anti-church. The term, “LGBT Community” is code for those who define their entire existence as united with their sexual appetites, and want to remain in their sin. And they demand to have it celebrated. Remember, not only are those who commit these sins guilty, but also those who condone these sins. Even more so if it is someone with solemn teaching authority.
“Father James Martin is a distinguished Jesuit author who has spent his life building bridges within the Catholic Church and between the church and the wider world… Last year Father Martin undertook a particularly perilous project in this work of evangelization: building bridges between the church and the L.G.B.T. community in the United States. He entered it knowing that the theological issues pertaining to homosexuality constituted perhaps the most volatile element of ecclesial life in U.S. culture…there has arisen both in Catholic journals and on social media a campaign to vilify Father Martin, to distort his work, to label him heterodox, to assassinate his personal character and to annihilate both the ideas and the dialogue that he has initiated. This campaign of distortion must be challenged and exposed for what it is—not primarily for Father Martin’s sake but because this cancer of vilification is seeping into the institutional life of the church…The attacks on Building a Bridge tap into long-standing bigotry within the church and U.S. culture against members of the L.G.B.T. community. The persons launching these attacks portray the reconciliation of the church and the L.G.B.T. community not as a worthy goal but as a grave cultural, religious and familial threat…The coordinated attack on Building a Bridge must be a wake-up call for the Catholic community to look inward and purge itself of bigotry against the L.G.B.T. community…chastity is not the central virtue in the Christian moral life. Our central call is to love the Lord our God with all our heart and to love our neighbor as ourselves. Many times, our discussions in the life of the church suggest that chastity has a singularly powerful role in determining our moral character or our relationship with God. It does not.”
Got that, zealot?
By the way, there already exists an authentic Catholic organization to minister to SSA people who honestly want to live chaste lives, and I highly recommend it: https://couragerc.org/
Now, compare Bishop McElroy with what the Holy Ghost says:
“Wherefore God gave them up to the desires of their heart, unto uncleanness, to dishonour their own bodies among themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie; and worshipped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. For this cause God delivered them up to shameful affections. For their women have changed the natural use into that use which is against nature. And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error. And as they liked not to have God in their knowledge, God delivered them up to a reprobate sense, to do those things which are not convenient; Being filled with all iniquity, malice, fornication, avarice, wickedness, full of envy, murder, contention, deceit, malignity, whisperers, detractors, hateful to God, contumelious, proud, haughty, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, foolish, dissolute, without affection, without fidelity, without mercy. Who, having known the justice of God, did not understand that they who do such things, are worthy of death; and not only they that do them, but they also that consent to them that do them.” –Romans 1:24-32
5 thoughts on “America’s newest Cardinal is the foremost promoter of Father James Martin, S.J. and his agenda”
Regarding Ms. Barnhardt’s latest post about Benedict XVI’s resignation and it “expanding” the Petrine ministry: No one, not even the Pope, has such authority. If you are Pope, your options are: Die or Quit.
You can’t “expand” it into something else that has never existed before.
(What follows are my own 100% good faith doubts about this whole mess.)
With these new appointments to the College of Cardinals I’m still left with this question:
“Can an antipope appoint members to the College of Cardinals who will select his success from among their ranks?”
If the answer is yes, then is he really an “antipope” because only the legitimate Pope can appoint people to the College of Cardinals as far as I can tell.
If the answer is no, then when the College of Cardinals meets to select the next Pope, does the presence of those who were appointed by the antipope invalidate whomever they elect from among them as Pope?
I really wish Ms. Barnhardt and Mr. Edmund Mazza would go into such details about a “post-Bergoglio” future, because with this latest appointments, bergoglio has appointed about 65% of the College of Cardinals, how does the Catholic Church NOT completely implode if we take their arguments to their logical conclusion(s)?
Is the College of Cardinals “separate” in a way from the pope/antipope debate? Would the solution be: “These are all still 100% valid Bishops with all their human faults like every other Bishop throughout history, and they can select the Bishop of one particular and specific Diocese, Rome.” ??
You bring up a good point. The reason we can’t just “wait for him to die” is because we need this mess cleared up in real time. This has happened before, and the Cardinals kept their red hats, but could not vote in the next conclave.
In terms of the impossibility of the expanded Petrine office, we all agree. It’s called Substantial Error.
This is very disheartening. Not only is it men having anal sex with men—it’s the whole mess of so called same sex marriage. Children being raised in homes where men are regularly sodomizing each other. Consider that these men often hire a surrogate to conceive by one of them and then hand the child over depriving the child of his mother. Truly wicked. Children become commodities. Likewise, lesbians will conceive by sperm banks and artificial insemination. I’ve heard it said some women simply ask a male acquaintance to ejaculate in a cup and self impregnate with a turkey baster. So many boys being raised without fathers. A recipe for societal disaster.
Does the Cardinal want to address these depravities? It sounds sanitized to “forgo chastity”. We’re talking some serious shit your Excellency (not). Will regular pewsitters accept all this?? Today I’m convinced it the true Church is in eclipse. How long Lord?
You good Catholics must fast, offer sacrifice, and do penance, pray at least 15 decades of Rosary and ask for the TRUE HOLY CATHOLIC POPE to be elected ASAP… I swear, if God hears your prayer and mine too, then the next HOLY FATHER will run the church with IRON ROD. As long as God allows me to live, I will make sure all of those fagJewssynagogue of Satan are deadmeat and locked up in Hell. Enough of their BS. Time to stand up and fight as a Church Militant folks. You don’t need to be “nice” to the enemy and intruder who invaded your house, took over your assets, and rapped and killed your wife and kids. Take the gloves off all you wimposissy counterfeit katholics. Catholics are born to FIGHT and to be freed and freedom is not FREE. You must fight and keep your freedom. All infiltrators and Trojan Horses are to be treated as enemies. I will bring back the DEATH PENALTY IF GOD USES ME AS HIS INSTRUMENT. No joke here.
It is a terrible thing to be unable to fix this, but it is really a God-sized problem. Even if every Catholic stopped going to church and refused to cross the door and refused to contribute one dime to the offertory, I do not believe this would make a difference. Maybe I’m wrong. The Church got 2 billion from China for the “China deal” which has caused great suffering to faithful Catholics there. Ask Cardinal Zen, he’s probably going to prison because of the deal between China and Francis, and Francis won’t even meet with him. He’ll meet with everybody else, but not Cdl. Zen. There is the One, True Church, and there is the False Church.
These are tough times. What we can do is stay in a state of grace, pray, and wait on the Lord. Oh, and while we’re waiting, go to the Latin Rite Mass, go SSPX if necessary (still Catholic).