Forget gun-grabbing just “assault rifles” … now they want the handguns too, because Biden mad (mad)

By Bradford Betz | Fox News

President Biden on Monday took aim at 9mm handguns, appearing to suggest that the “high-caliber weapons” ought to be banned. The president made the remarks outside the White House after returning from a visit to the site of a mass shooting in Texas where 21 people, including 19 elementary school children, were killed last week.

Recounting a visit to a New York trauma hospital, Biden said doctors showed him X-rays of gunshot wounds. “They said a .22-caliber bullet will lodge in the lung, and we can probably get it out — may be able to get it and save the life. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body,” Biden said.

“So, the idea of these high-caliber weapons is, uh, there’s simply no rational basis for it in terms of self-protection, hunting,” Biden added. “Remember, the Constitution was never absolute. You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed,” Biden said. “You couldn’t go out and purchase a lot of weaponry.”

Sir, at the time of the Constitution, citizens possessed not just bullets, not just rifles, not just cannons, but even private armadas. That’s right. Warships, with cannons, owned by private citizens. How exactly do you think we won the war? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Privateer#United_States