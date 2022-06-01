Below is a partial cross-post from our friend Janet at Restore DC Catholicism, who has many questions about the many facts that don’t add up. I will add just one thing: Standing protocol in an active shooter situation is that first arriving responders immediately engage the target, even if it is a single responder against multiple shooters. Said protocol has been universal for the past 23 years, implemented in the wake of Columbine. Every LEO in this country knows this. There is no such thing as a tactical commander issuing a stand down order on site. It’s not a done thing, and certainly not for over an hour, as they listened to dozens of gunshots. Something stinks.

The Uvalde Massacre – More To This Than Meets The Eye

So here is the chronology of the situation, as far as I can tell. First, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos lived with his mother who was, probably still is, a drug addict. There is absolutely no mention of his father, or any other man who might have been a father-figure to him. Right there we have a breeding ground for disaster.

He was frequently bullied in school for his economic status and had only a few temporary friendships. He acted out, causing him to have scuffles with the police. That is to say that the police were quite familiar with him. After his relationship with his mother further deteriorated, he lived with his grandmother.

His behavior, which he posted on social media, became increasingly dark, with him dressing all in black and voicing an interest in guns. His financial status was still poor, with his job at Wendy’s helping only a little.

Then, somehow, he managed to get a hold of two AR-15 rifles and ammunition, all costing about $5,000.00. How did that happen? First, why would he not have immediately failed background checks, owing to previous scuffles with the law? Second, how could this impoverished kid afford it? I’d ask who gave him the money, but again he would have failed the necessary screening. Did someone give him the firearms? If so, why?

On May 24 Tuesday, he shot his grandmother (who survived), then drove towards the school. Somehow his truck wound up in a ditch. He got out of the truck and went towards the school, firing his gun at various people along the way. He walked into an unattended entrance, a door propped open, and eventually barricaded himself into a classroom and there shot and murdered the majority of his victims. Here’s a million-dollar question: did that open door lead to a classroom? Is it the same classroom in which Ramos barricaded himself with his victims?

Meanwhile, local police arrived on the scene. They stood outside the school and did absolutely nothing. Parents were screaming at the police to do something. Several of the parents received police ire for their protest. Now who gave the police orders to essentially stand down and do absolutely nothing while Ramos proceeded to slaughter children? They could hear the gunfire, and still they sucked thumb and bullied parents. After an hour or so, it was a lone Border Control agent who finally took Ramos out. Tucker Carlson asks many of the questions that were posed by Erickson above.

Carlson appears to believe that these police were incompetent and were trying to save face. I am not at all certain that it was mere incompetence, especially when one considers the almost magical ease with which a money-strapped kid obtained very expensive firearms. Who gave Ramos those firearms? Is there any connection between that and the order to the police to stand down? Why was the school’s main entrance unattended? Why were no school police officers present? Why was that door on the west side propped open? Remember – this is a school that locked down quite a few times that year owing to human trafficking chases (being on a border town) so it’s not like they didn’t know safety practices.

Earning the most outrage was the behavior of the Uvalde police department. At one point, they did enter the building, but then exited. They then waited outside for an hour, while they could hear Ramos firing his gun. Parents pleaded with them to go in, to no avail. Some parents tried to take action, only to be put in handcuffs, pepper-sprayed, tackled to the ground. One mother was arrested but was released. She broke away from the cops, darted into the building and removed her children. One off-duty Border Patrol agent, whose wife and daughter were in the school, received a text from his wife while at his barber’s. He borrowed the barber’s shotgun, hurried to the school and evacuated his family and others from the building.

We are approaching an election cycle. Certain Democrats would very much appreciate a crisis like this to take the public’s eyes away from the utter mess that Biden et al are making of the country. Saul Alinsky, in his book “Rules for Radicals”, said “never let a crisis go to waste”. The Democrats are excellent students of Alinsky, and they would chomp at the bit to exploit such a crisis like Uvalde, perhaps even to the point of contriving one.

Each oddity about this situation, by itself, might raise an eyebrow and not much more. But when so many oddities are apparent, their combination is much too coincidental:

That a cash-strapped kid obtained two rifles, ammunition, body armor, etc

That no school police officer was present that day

That a door was propped open for Ramos’s entry

The strange stand-down behavior by local police

The refusal to allow parents near the school

The whole thing stinks…

More: http://restore-dc-catholicism.blogspot.com/2022/05/the-uvalde-massacre-more-to-this-than.html