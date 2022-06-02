This is how wars get started

What he’s trying to say is this: “We have the superior ideology, which outweighs your laws and legal structures, which we will change or abolish, to achieve the ends of our superior ideology.”

Let’s have the war, then.

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY):



"You will not stop us from passing [gun control]. If the filibuster obstructs us, we will abolish it. If the Supreme Court objects, we will expand. We will not rest until we've taken weapons of war out of our communities." pic.twitter.com/0x3t1aJXBn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 2, 2022