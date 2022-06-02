What he’s trying to say is this: “We have the superior ideology, which outweighs your laws and legal structures, which we will change or abolish, to achieve the ends of our superior ideology.”
Let’s have the war, then.
The Splendor of Truth
2 thoughts on “This is how wars get started”
“Out of my cold, dead hands”
Buy guns and ammo now, and then buy more guns and more ammo. Don’t delay. If you don’t think we could wake up tomorrow to a country without the second amendment, let me remind you that the whole country bent over and took it when we were told that covid had suddenly appeared and spread around the world in a mere 72 hours.