Urgent warning: THIS is what happens when men love their wives and raise their sons. THIS is what Antipope Bergoglio and the Antichurch literally want to wipe from the face of the Earth.

Crosspost from AB.

Shut up. I ain’t cryin’. You cryin’.

Precious moments ❤️ Mother and father receiving blessings from their newly ordained son Cedric Cortes FSSP. Video Courtesy: Janina Cortes pic.twitter.com/x6Of85MvaV — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) June 2, 2022

(In all seriousness, I would strongly encourage my secular and non-Catholic readership to post this. You don’t really need to comment, other than maybe to point out that this is Traditional Latin Mass – not “mainstream” or even “conservative” (shudder) – Catholicism. THIS is what we need to be driving back towards – a grown heterosexual man sobbing in gratitude that his legitimate son will call down and hold the physical and substantial Real Presence of God in his hands, and raise the dead back to life in the Sacrament of Confession as the vicarious representative of Christ, and do it in full piety, not as an infiltrator. This is the ultimate accomplishment for a husband and father. Señor Cortes did good, and he WON. He won BIG.)

