What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

by Karl Denninger

Nobody would ever play with something like this in…… humans.

Right?

“A team of scientists in the US have accidentally created overly-aggressive mutant hamsters following a gene-editing experiment. Using the controversial CRISPR technology, researchers at Northwestern University were examining a hormone called vasopressin and its receptor, Avpr1a.” ….. “The academics found the adorable bundles of fluff turned into mutant rage monsters exhibiting ‘high levels of aggression towards other same-sex individuals’.”

Uh huh.

We’re so smart, right?

We’ll never make a serious mistake playing with genetic reprogramming.

Such a mistake might not show up until a generation has been born and grows up.

Such a mistake could present the worst of Hobson’s choices.

We are not so smart when it comes to both animal and human structure. We do not understand all the pieces that work together to form the immune system. Oh, we think we do, and there’s some knowledge to be certain — we’re not completely ignorant. But anyone who tries to tell you that they have a deterministic — that is, “if A then B” sort of understanding is lying to you.

Nobody does.

Something to think about.