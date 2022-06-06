Question Five for the BiP advocates of “Plan B” (he did it on purpose and knows he is still pope): Why did Benedict lie in his final public appearance of 28 Feb 2013?

Last week, I posted Four Questions to those who think “Benedict is Pope” for the reason that the whole non-renunciation was null, but with an added twist. Benedict’s resignation was invalid, or they might say not even attempted, and hence, Bergoglio was never pope, but furthermore that the invalidating act was executed by Pope Benedict on purpose, in order to protect the Church and the papacy from the ascendant anti-church. In a masterstroke of Teutonic brilliance, he pulled off the switcheroo right under everyone’s noses, using code words, subtle phrasing, etc. This all stands opposed to the theory of Substantial Error, by which the resignation was invalid because Benedict thought he could remain in some way papal, retaining some portion of papalocity, enlarged ministry, what have you, for which there are mountains of evidence. Much of the evidence indeed supports both theories, but the two theories are, by definition, in opposition to one another.

You will recall my first Four Questions to the “Plan B” clan, which were either ignored, or else answered with logical fallacies, HERE.

So now we move to Question Five:

When Pope Benedict executed his temporary exfil from the Vatican at 5pm local time on 28 February 2013, he famously got in the helicopter and flew off to Castel Gandolfo. Then at 7:45pm, with the effective time of his (non) resignation imminent, he appeared on the loggia to deliver his final, short address to the faithful gathered there. We have video:

Here are the words:

GREETING OF HIS HOLINESS BENEDICT XVI

TO THE FAITHFUL OF THE DIOCESE OF ALBANO

Central Loggia of the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo

Thursday, 28 February 2013

Thank you. Thank you all.

Dear Friends,

I am happy to be with you, surrounded by the beauty of Creation and your kindness, which does me so much good. Thank you for your friendship and your affection. You know that this day is different for me from the preceding ones. I am no longer the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, or I will be until 8:00 this evening and then no longer. I am simply a pilgrim beginning the last leg of his pilgrimage on this earth. But I would still, thank you, I would still—with my heart, with my love, with my prayers, with my reflection, and with all my inner strength—like to work for the common good and the good of the Church and of humanity. I feel greatly supported by your kindness. Let us go forward with the Lord for the good of the Church and the world. Thank you. I now wholeheartedly impart my blessing.

May Almighty God bless us, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Good night! Thank you all!

Which brings us to Question Five for Team Plan B:

Why would Pope Benedict, knowing that he never abdicated, lie to the lay faithful that night? Why did he lie, telling them that he would no longer be Supreme Pontiff, in fifteen minutes time? Furthermore, how is his deceit not also scandal? How is he not in mortal sin? “Non sono più Sommo Pontefice della Chiesa cattolica: fino alle otto di sera lo sarò ancora, poi non più.” WHY DID HE LIE?

As an aside, allow me to comment to those who would assert that this address also undermines the Substantial Error theory, since we have Pope Benedict spelling out that he will no longer will be Supreme Pontiff. It is as simple as this: A pope who thinks he can retire as Supreme Pontiff, yet somehow remain part of the papal household, living at the Vatican, doing the contemplative bits as part of an expanded Petrine ministry, wearing white, demanding to be addressed as “His Holiness,” … such a pope would be in SUBSTANTIAL ERROR, and his resignation would be null by the law itself. Canon 188.

Blessed suppressed octave of Pentecost, everyone!