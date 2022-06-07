DEMONIC EXPRESSIONS: Some of the worst cuss words are not what you think

By Father Jojo Zerrudo

Be careful with words because they are not as innocent as they seem to be. A friend sent me a book entitled A Message of Hope: Confessions of an Ex-Satanist: How to Protect Yourself from Evil written by Deborah Lipsky who, for many years, lived as a prisoner of a satanic cult. Browsing through the pages, I came across this part which spoke of expressions that are not meaningless but actually attract demons from hell. I would like to share this part for our guidance:

TOP 5 EXPRESSIONS THAT ACT LIKE A DOG WHISTLE

SUMMONING THE HOUNDS OF HELL

1. “G** DAMN IT”

In this phrase you are directly asking that the Creator of the universe to curse someone or something into hell for eve. It is said in an atmosphere of anger where no love is present, only hate. If you derive some sort of satisfaction from using this expression, that satisfaction means you are under the influence of demonic thought tampering. If saying it gives you a sense of power, you are trapped into the mindset of demons. To a demon, this selfish unholy request means that you have the audacity to ask God to commit an evil act on your command. In essence you are ordering God to do your dirty work!

2. “WHY DON’T YOU JUST DROP DEAD?”

By saying this you are actually pronouncing a form of a curse on someone else because you are wishing for them to die. When I was in school, I was constantly bullied. There was always a group of girls who would publicly humiliate me and then tell me to drop dead. As I tried to walk away, I would either trip in my nervousness or drop my books. That made them cackle in delight and hurl even more insult my way such as “loser” or “moron”. To actually feel delight in someone else’s pain is a “character trait” of demons. To laugh at someone else’s misfortune after telling them to drop dead is an obvious tell-tale sign that they are under the influence of a cluster of demons. Having “friends” or people support or encourage such behavior means there is a cluster of demons at work within that group.

3. “I SWEAR TO G**”

This expression means that you are making an unbreakable vow in front of God regarding your innocence. Jesus himself warned against swearing to God in Matthew 5:33-37, “Again you have heard that it was said to the people long ago, do not break your oath, but keep oaths you have made to the Lord. But I tell you, do not swear at all: either by heaven, for it is God’s throne; or by the earth, for it is his footstool; or by Jerusalem for it is the city of the Great King. And do not swear by your head, for you cannot make even one hair white or black. Simply let your ‘yes’ be ‘yes’ and your ‘no’ be ‘no’; anything beyond this comes from the evil one.”

To use this expression to hide behind a false innocence is disgusting. Not only are you lying but you are manipulating the other person’s trust by getting them to believe that God is vouching for your innocence. This expression is a favorite of demons everywhere.

4. “HOCUS POCUS”

Mainly this phrase is used in magic tricks but every now and then I hear it when someone says something to the effect, “There is a lot of ‘hocus pocus’ going on there.” No Catholic should ever use this phrase as it is a derogatory corruption referring to the Eucharist: “Hoc est Corpus” or “This is my Body”. Protestants back in the Middle Ages used this corrupted term to mock the Holy Eucharist…They would hurl this insult not only at clergy but also Catholic lay people on their way to Mass.

(Also the Hokey Pokey, turn yourself around, yes, mocking the Consecration, and the priest turning around at the Orate Fratres – NVP)

5. “KISS MY A**”

I saved this expression last because it is especially vulgar. Sadly it is such a common expression in our society today spoken to show defiance. It is better known to Satanists elsewhere as the “oscularum infame” or “Kiss of Shame”. During the traditional black mass this was considered a symbolic requisite towards earthly success. Participants would literally kiss the bare behind of the devil (usually the high priest conducting the mass). Nothing gets a cluster of demons charging headlong towards somebody faster than using excerpts from the satanic mass.

(Deborah Lipsky, A Message of Hope: Confessions of an Ex-Satanist: How to Protect Yourself from Evil, Phoenix: Tau Publishing, 2012, 175-176.)

https://senseofthesacred.blogspot.com/2014/08/demonic-expressions.html?spref=tw&m=1