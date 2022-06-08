How the Left Learned To Stop Worrying and Love Domestic Terrorism

Biden DOJ asks judge to go easy on Ivy League firebombers
By Washington Free Beacon Editors • June 7, 2022
On the cusp of nonstop, around-the-clock (primetime!) coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, a couple of domestic terrorists are actually getting their day in court, and it is informative to see how Merrick Garland’s Justice Department is handling their prosecution.
Recall Garland’s breathless declaration, during his confirmation hearings, that “150 years after the Department’s founding, battling extremist attacks on our democratic institutions also remains central to its mission.”
Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman were arrested in the “mostly peaceful” protests following George Floyd’s murder. The two lawyers handed out Molotov cocktails to the crowd, and Rahman tossed one into a police car before fleeing the scene in Mattis’s van. They reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in October 2020 that wiped out six of the seven charges against them. Those prosecutors, nonetheless, sought a maximum 10-year sentence and argued that the incident qualified for a so-called terrorism enhancement that would turbocharge sentencing—a determination with which the U.S. Probation Office concurred.
Ginning herself up to distribute explosives to the crowd, Rahman gave a video interview in which she declared, “This shit won’t ever stop until we fuckin’ take it all down,” adding that “the only way [the police] hear us is through violence.”
Then, Garland and the U.S. attorney for New York’s Eastern District, Breon Peace, who’s handling the prosecution, took office, and you won’t believe what happened next!
In mid-May, the same career DOJ prosecutors who argued for that 10-year sentence were back in court withdrawing their plea deal and entering a new one that allowed the defendants to cop to the lesser charge of conspiracy. It tosses out the terrorism enhancement entirely.
The new charge carries a five-year maximum sentence, but the prosecutors are urging the judge to go below that, asking for just 18 to 24 months on account of the “history and personal characteristics of the defendants” and the “aberrational nature of the defendants’ conduct.” Because, you know, Mattis graduated from Princeton and New York University Law School and was an attorney at the white-shoe law firm Pryor Cashman, and Rahman was a public-interest lawyer whose “best friend,” Obama administration intelligence official Salmah Rizvi, guaranteed the $250,000 required to release her on bail.
Law360, which reported on the events, calls the new deal an “unusual step.” James Trusty, a former prosecutor in the Department of Justice’s criminal division, broke it down for us this way: “Swapping in a softer plea agreement after having gone through the plea hearing is an exceedingly rare event in federal court.” It can happen, he said, if there is “truly some new development or understanding about the defendants that merits a fresh look.” … …
https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/how-the-left-learned-to-stop-worrying-and-love-domestic-terrorism/
6 thoughts on “How the Left Learned To Stop Worrying and Love Domestic Terrorism”
The greatest acts of terror are not even committed by the likes of the two-bit degenerates under discussion here, and those like them who commit juvenile acts of physical violence with official impunity.
The greatest acts of terror are those committed by large scale authority which are destroying not just property, buildings and lives but fundamental governing institutions themselves, that which is necessary for a full and functioning just society under commonly accepted Constitutional Law.
It is an act of terror to use institutional power to undermine equal application of law and then use law itself, not as an independent framework of justice, but instead as an offensive weapon for personal ideological purposes against one’s enemies – to repurpose the institution away from social good to a personal good, to take the heart of an institution’s purpose and power for ideological supremacy.
Firebomb a building, crash an airliner into a building, and then after the fire is out, after the building is rebuilt, the activities of those inside still remain intact; life goes on as before.
But redirect the purposes of those *inside* the building; subvert the soul and purpose of the Office itself and you have achieved total dominance, ideological victory … the building remains standing; it looks the same; everyone is just as active as they ever were …. but it has been repurposed from the inside out. THAT is an act of terror.
In that way, the two-headed synodal Papacy we now see is the greatest act of terror the world has ever known. The Catholic Church has not evidently even been attacked. Everything seems as it always was. Most Catholics blithely accept the New Church, but remain vaguely uncomfortable that something is wrong. All is as it ever was …. except we have two visible Popes for the first time in history (“strange, but … oh well”). And every act from the See of Peter is seemingly subversive (“I just ignore everything the Pope does I don’t agree with … which is almost everything … what a stupid worthless Pope”). And now, Catholics who love the Catholic Faith the most, also hate the visible Pope the most – total, invisible, inexorable subversion of institutional purpose.
And no one even thinks to fight back … because you can’t *SEE* spiritual. And the fight we are now in, is spiritual – in government, so also in the Church.
Why firebomb a police precinct, when you can repurpose it?
https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2020-06/4/12/asset/e5cf8466bc6f/sub-buzz-2292-1591273260-20.jpg?downsize=700%3A%2A&output-quality=auto&output-format=auto
The Chief (one of many such), kneeling in front of the main entrance to his Precinct. Submission and surrender.
And a last example: Chesa Boudon, DA of SFO, recalled last night from Office for derelictions of duty by almost every voter demographic in hyper-liberal SFO who have finally had it, was the son of two of the most notorious domestic terrorists in U.S. history, Bill Ayers (close confidant to Obama during his rise to Presidential Office) and Bernardine Dorhrn. They committed physical acts of terror in their youth (for which they were punished, the buildings easily repaired); then advanced to something more lasting and permanent in their prime by infesting the objects of their hate from the inside. Their progeny, Chesa, helped destroy San Francisco as Chief City Attorney.. So proud.
https://sfstandard.com/criminal-justice/kathy-boudin-weather-underground-sf-da-chesa-boudin-dies-of-cancer/
Wiki Quote:
“Ayers is married to Bernardine Dohrn, a fellow former leader of the Weather Underground. They have two adult children, Zayd and Malik, and *shared legal guardianship of Chesa Boudin*, son of Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert.
Boudin and Gilbert were former Weather Underground members who later joined the May 19 Communist Organization and were convicted of felony murder for their roles in that group’s Brinks robbery.
Chesa Boudin went on to win a Rhodes scholarship[77] and was elected District Attorney of San Francisco in November 2019.[78] Ayers and Dohrn currently live in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago.[79]”
– end quote –
We have no idea how deep they have dug. Rooting them out, if we ever do, is a generational problem.
Joke’s on us, the Left has always loved domestic terrorism. Why not? It’s just so USEFUL.
Plus, y’know, they hate us and want us to die.
If the democrats think people who are paying 100$ to fill up their gas tanks, and paying twice as much for groceries from last year care about “January 6th” they’ve got another thing coming…
(That’s not to say that the republicans will do anything when they’re voted into power.)