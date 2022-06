Folks, it’s Event 201 all over again. Except this time, the war game wasn’t a tabletop exercise.

Watch this one minute video of Dr. McCullough. (He mistakenly says 2022, but he meant 2021)

The expected annual cases reported could have been used as a "media package" to juice the system with fear to prompt purchase of 13 M doses. The CDC is complicit in planning, the next "Event 201" fielding the next "business opportunity" for CEPI. pic.twitter.com/Mytiqn4lz5 — Peter McCullough, MD MPH (@P_McCulloughMD) June 8, 2022

Here is the paper he cites:

Business plan for CEPI telegraphed what was going to happen when the forecasted pandemic hit the world. The preparations were all set and there was a single response locked and loaded. There is no mention of therapeutics or interest in caring for sick patients or saving lives. pic.twitter.com/4kPEabW6PJ — Peter McCullough, MD MPH (@P_McCulloughMD) June 9, 2022