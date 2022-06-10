Half the country thinks J6 was an attempted coup where the bad actors forgot their firearms, okay?

Do these people also believe Joe Biden really did get 81 million votes? Serious question.

Not a single MAGA hat, Oath Keeper, Proud Boy, or suburban boomer grandma on the grounds of the Capitol that day had a firearm. Liz Chaney and her Smart Glasses want you to think this was an organized insurrection to overthrow the U.S. government, and that the plan was to do it without arms. Got that?

The true intention of the J6 crowd was to have Mike Pence return the electors to the states in those with contested elections, for further investigation, instead of certifying them on the floor that day. No one was asking Pence to overturn the election, quite obviously. He lied about that. Liz Chaney lied last night when she said what was being asked of Pence that day was illegal. Not only would it have been legal, it is literally the procedure called for in the certification process.

But you also need to know this: Trump had the power himself to do something about all this, long before J6, and he didn’t do it. He was the sitting President, and he didn’t do it. All he did was have his legal team pursue state lawsuits, most of which never saw the light of day. It all smells badly of theater.

By the way, whatever happened to the Kraken?

