Fox News horrifically glorifies trans agenda, gets blasted by Matt Walsh

By Kennedy Hall

(LifeSiteNews) – Daily Wire‘s Matt Walsh has excoriated Fox News for their support of transgender ideology.

Yesterday the well-known conservative pundit took aim at a special report by Fox News which celebrates the decision of a 14-year-old girl named Ryland to live as a boy and her parents for having supported her in this imposture since she was 5.

“The reporter says that the child announced a new gender as a toddler,” Walsh wrote on Twitter. “Does Fox want us to believe that BABIES can choose their gender? This is the most extreme, radical, dangerous form of gender ideology. And it’s being promoted on Fox News.”

He continued: “The poor kid is 14 now with a permanently altered body, condemned to live forever with an identity imposed as a small child. It is horrifying, evil, and sick. And it is what Fox chose to promote.”

“I know for a fact that many people at Fox do not approve of this and never would have agreed to air radical far left trans propaganda. But Fox reporter Bryan Lenas chose to do this story and someone at Fox chose to put it on the air. Everyone involved should be fired immediately.”

<Read the rest and view the tweets and video>

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/matt-walsh-blasts-fox-news-transgender-kid-celebration-horrifying-evil-and-sick/