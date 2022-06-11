By Kennedy Hall
(LifeSiteNews) – Daily Wire‘s Matt Walsh has excoriated Fox News for their support of transgender ideology.
Yesterday the well-known conservative pundit took aim at a special report by Fox News which celebrates the decision of a 14-year-old girl named Ryland to live as a boy and her parents for having supported her in this imposture since she was 5.
“The reporter says that the child announced a new gender as a toddler,” Walsh wrote on Twitter. “Does Fox want us to believe that BABIES can choose their gender? This is the most extreme, radical, dangerous form of gender ideology. And it’s being promoted on Fox News.”
He continued: “The poor kid is 14 now with a permanently altered body, condemned to live forever with an identity imposed as a small child. It is horrifying, evil, and sick. And it is what Fox chose to promote.”
“I know for a fact that many people at Fox do not approve of this and never would have agreed to air radical far left trans propaganda. But Fox reporter Bryan Lenas chose to do this story and someone at Fox chose to put it on the air. Everyone involved should be fired immediately.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/matt-walsh-blasts-fox-news-transgender-kid-celebration-horrifying-evil-and-sick/
One thought on “Fox News horrifically glorifies trans agenda, gets blasted by Matt Walsh”
I like Matt Walsh. He prefaced his broadside against Fox by recognizing his public opinion on this topic might lose him his Fox podium and resulting profits. And he said – “I don’t care. This is evil, and Fox televised it which is an outrage”. Very few see things this clearly and are willing to not only speak out, but risk losing everything for it. He might lose his future Fox gigs, but he earned big respect for his defense of children like the one Fox abused in this “show”.
Here is Matt Walsh with a tribe of people from a civilization now far more advanced and morally clear headed than our own post-Christian pagan debacle. This is a wonderful little clip. It is funny, because we are not used to seeing grass fed truth, commonly accepted and assumed by every.single.one.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zhd7kqfT5PPS/