“Benedict resigned, under mysterious circumstances, or partially resigned, or became the passive Pope as opposed to the active Pope – who knows what that means?” Um, It’s quite obvious what that means.

Dear Ann,

The lawyer Chris Ferrara was on YouTube Friday in a discussion during which he said, “He partially resigned, whatever that means.” This from a seasoned attorney.

I am a housewife and I know exactly what it means, an impossibility. You are so correct about these people twisting themselves into pretzels. The host did not follow up that stupidity with a question to find out what ‘whatever that means,’ means.

I refrained from commenting as I was so exasperated I feared using intemperate language. It took me hours to calm down.

Thank you for all you do.

P

Here’s the video. Your timestamp is 11:56. In an effort to be helpful, I have transcribed, word-for-word, the exchange. Someone REALLY ought to ask Counselor Ferrara why EXACTLY his steel trap of a legal mind has zero interest or intellectual curiosity about the JURIDICAL TRUTH of the validity of Pope Benedict’s attempted partial resignation, and thus the true identity of the Vicar of Jesus Christ on Earth. If this isn’t squarely in Counselor Ferrara’s wheelhouse, what in the world is?

Remember well, in June of ARSH 2016, the last time I saw Ferrara in person, he stormed up to me while I was chatting with Mike Matt and said:

“Look. We all think you’re probably right about Bergoglio, but who do you think you are to be publicly declaring it?”

My answer is simple: WHO DO I HAVE TO BE?

Here’s the video, just made, with transcript. 11:56 is your timestamp.

Ferrara:

“But then Benedict resigned, under mysterious circumstances, or partially resigned, or became the passive Pope as opposed to the active Pope – who knows what that means? – and now we have a Jacobinical regime….”

ZERO intellectual curiosity about the juridical, canonical validity of what Counselor Ferrara explicitly acknowledges as a dubious act.

ZERO.

Even though Fr. Nicholas Gruner, founder of The Fatima Center and Counselor Ferrara’s spiritual father, openly, publicly declared in ARSH 2014 that Pope Benedict’s attempted resignation was canonically invalid per Canon 332.2. Fr. Nicholas Gruner commemorated Pope Benedict at the Te Igitur until Fr. Gruner’s sudden death in ARSH 2015. This video at the 5:25 mark proves this beyond any shadow of a doubt.

God forgive me, but lawyers, as a race, make my skin crawl.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us.

St. Raymond of Penafort, pray for us.

Holy Trinity, One God, have mercy on us.

