Did J6 look like polished Hollywood cinematography to you? Brave camerapersons in all the right places? Staged, incited by Deep State?

Epic rant from Dr. Briggs. J6, Ray Epps, Putin, Ukraine, elections, Michigan Gretchen Witch, SCOTUS assassins, Show Trial… and how it all ties together with The Science.

Some Curious Recent Incidents In “Our” Democracy

BY BRIGGS ON JUNE 13, 2022

Well, let’s see how “our” democracy is doing.

Ray Epps is an agent provocateur working, not for the government, but on the government’s behalf. We know he doesn’t work for, not directly for, the government, because they, the government, say Epps was questioned about Jan 6 and that he didn’t work for the government. Which if he did work for the government they would have lied and said, “Ray who?”

Epps was hilariously filmed many times (clips here) during the events of Jan 6 and the night before. My favorite is where he, a large man, was shouting to the crowd, “Tomorrow we go in the Capitol!” and other similar inciting words. He was immediately booed by the crowd who began chanting “Fed! Fed! Fed!”

The crowd knew. And here is how we can know. Epps did not attempt to quiet the “Fed!” shouts, nor engage with anybody who was calling him out. Not that night, nor the next day. An honest man would have said something.

After the 6th, many people were arrested and tossed incommunicado into the dungeon for the crime of trespassing. Some linger in jail still. Nobody important, mind. Just regular people who grew too enthusiastic over what happened in the “election.”

But Ray Epps walked. The one man they had the most evidence on. Evidence which you can see for yourself, not having to rely on American’s federalized police force (FBI).

Now those of us on Team Reality know about Epps, and know that he was working, indirectly, to incite an incident, an incident which could then be used as it is now being used, as a tool for the left to crush its enemies. That they didn’t arrest Epps, and did arrest nobodies, is proof positive that much of what happened was an inside job. Which, as I say, all of us know.

Point is: the regime knows we know. And yet they are so inept, or so confident, that they didn’t even make a show of arresting Epps. Corrupt, but competently corrupt, regimes in the past would have done to at least give a better show to the farce.

I’m fifty-fifty on whether they are just that rock stupid or they are stuffed to the gullets with hubris. Maybe thirty-seventy, because how many of your normie friends have even heard of Epps?

What else? Here’s a small sampling. You will have your own favorites, which you can put into the comments…

Read the rest and leave a comment: https://www.wmbriggs.com/post/40204/