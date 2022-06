Today is the Feast of Saint Basil the Great, Bishop, Confessor, and Doctor of the Church. As a Doctor, his teachings are part of the Magisterium. Isn’t that cool? We should take notice.

BTW, I highly recommend the new Benedictus monthly missal. It’s a great companion to your 1962 missal, with daily meditations which are excellent. Its $5 per month. https://praybenedictus.com/