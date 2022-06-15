As you read this statement from “Jane’s Revenge,” imagine the reaction had the same words come from a pro-life outfit Posted on June 15, 2022 Full statement from Jane's Revenge, announcing that it's "open season" on pro-life pregnancy centers. Future measures "may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti," the terrorist group threatens.Merrick Garland????? pic.twitter.com/zxnB53mVzi— Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) June 15, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “As you read this statement from “Jane’s Revenge,” imagine the reaction had the same words come from a pro-life outfit”
Pretty sure there have been more attacks on pro-life non-profits and pregnancy centers in the last five weeks than all attacks on abortion mills combined over the last 50 years.
And it shouldn’t be the least bit surprising to anyone who’s been paying attention. These people are evil incarnate. We cannot coexist with them… nor should we want to.
“Merrick Garland?????“
Hahahaha…Good One.
Thats like saying …
FBI ATF ?????
These people are US GOV’T Shock Troops.
Understand that and Accept it.
Have a Plan to Deal with them should you say…Stumpble across them doing there Evil.