Twice-jabbed Canadians to no longer be considered "vaccinated" by the Marxist government. It's three or go home. Experts agree and the science is clear, dammit! Posted on June 15, 2022 Liberal Government wants to define "fully vaccinated" as three doses pic.twitter.com/Xk7Mys7b7i— Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) June 15, 2022
3 thoughts on “Twice-jabbed Canadians to no longer be considered “vaccinated” by the Marxist government. It’s three or go home. Experts agree and the science is clear, dammit!”
Same rule at the Catholic nursing home where a friend works. As of now you need three jabs to be fully vaccinated. But that won’t last long. Why not just insert a permanent IV?
I bought the vaxx narrative in the beginning, until Divine Providence stepped in. After I got the first Moderna Jab I found out I was pregnant with our youngest. A healthy baby, thanks be to God. Never went back for that second one. Got some pressure to vaxx while pregnant and occasionally now but I knew immediately this was a message from our Lord that one was probably too much. Lots of friends and family on…what booster number are we at? 3, 4? And it’ll continue year after year. It’ll never end.
Everyone here, as “traditional” or at least serious Catholics, must answer the question, at what point did you learn the Covid Quackcine (all of them, either in development or testing) was derived from aborted children?, no matter how remote the fetal organ for cell propagation was removed. BTW, Many were developed from a Dutch fetal girl’s liver from the 1970s. This information is available on the internet and has been written about on Catholic sites over the past 2 years. Some groups have even named the anonymous child!
It’s not a matter of “buying the narrative” as to whether the vaccines are effective or not, it’s a matter of does an evil means justify a favorable outcome? Basic Catholic moral theology says Catholics should not take even the effective vaccines if they were derived from aborted children.