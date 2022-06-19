Corpus Christi sequence, Pelican Style

This is my pelican. There are many like it, but this one is mine.

Go get yourself a pelican, and have it blessed. You will quickly find it endearing.

Thank you to Miss B. for the following:

Christ is called “The Good Pelican” and the pelican is a symbol of Christ because pelicans will, if need be, peck at their own chests and feed their young on their own flesh and blood.

Below is the literal translation of St. Thomas Aquinas’ hymn which he wrote for this great feast, “Adoro Te Devote”, “I devoutly adore You”. I find the literal translation to be more moving than the poetic versions.

Pray for Pope Benedict, the Papacy, and Holy Mother Church.

I devoutly adore You, hidden Deity,

Who are truly hidden beneath these appearances.

My whole heart submits to You,

And in contemplating You, it surrenders itself completely.

Sight, touch, taste are all deceived in their judgment of You,

But hearing suffices firmly to believe.

I believe all that the Son of God has spoken;

There is nothing truer than this word of Truth.

On the Cross only the divinity was hidden,

But here the humanity is also hidden.

Yet believing and confessing both,

I ask for what the penitent thief asked.

I do not see wounds as Thomas did,

But I confess that You are my God.

Make me believe much more in You,

Hope in you, and love You.

O memorial of Our Lord’s death,

Living Bread that gives life to man,

Grant my soul to live on You,

And always to savor Your sweetness.

Lord Jesus, Good Pelican,

wash my filthiness and clean me with Your Blood,

One drop of which can free

the entire world of all its sins.

Jesus, whom now I see hidden,

I ask You to fulfill what I so desire:

That the sight of Your Face being unveiled

I may have the happiness of seeing Your glory. Amen.

https://www.barnhardt.biz/2022/06/16/happy-feast-of-the-good-pelican/