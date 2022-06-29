On the Patronal Feast of the FSSP, Antipope Bergoglio welcomes everyone, EVERYONE, except not those, you know, CATHOLICS

The antichurch had quite a busy day today. Blessed feast! First, Bergoglio invited Pelosi to receive Communion, both of them obviously dejected over Friday’s ruling on Roe. So of course the Body of Christ must be weaponized and desecrated.

But then he delivered such a warm and welcoming sermon, promising:

“a Church without chains and walls, in which everyone can feel welcomed and accompanied, one where listening, dialogue and participation are cultivated under the sole authority of the Holy Spirit… A Church that does not linger in its sacred precincts, but is driven by enthusiasm for the preaching of the Gospel and the desire to encounter and accept everyone. Let us not forget that word: everyone. Everyone! Go to crossroads and bring everyone, the blind, the deaf, the lame, the sick, the righteous and the sinner: everyone! This word of the Lord should continue to echo in our hearts and minds: in the Church there is a place for everyone. Many times, we become a Church with doors open, but only for sending people away, for condemning people. Yesterday one of you said to me “This is no time for the Church to be sending away, it is the time to welcome”. “They did not come to the banquet…” – so go to the crossroads. Bring everyone, everyone!”

And then came the letter! Turns out, he didn’t mean everyone.

“I do not see how it is possible to say that one recognizes the validity of the Council – though it amazes me that a Catholic might presume to do so – and at the same time not accept the liturgical reform born out of Sacrosanctum Concilium.”

Well, he got it half right, anyway. Can anyone explain that dichotomy?

“I want the beauty of the Christian celebration and its necessary consequences for the life of the Church not to be spoiled by a superficial and foreshortened understanding of its value or, worse yet, by its being exploited in service of some ideological vision, no matter what the hue.”

“Let us abandon our polemics to listen together to what the Spirit is saying to the Church.”

Haha ha ha ha.

“The non-acceptance of the liturgical reform, as also a superficial understanding of it, distracts us from the obligation of finding responses to the question that I come back to repeating: how can we grow in our capacity to live in full the liturgical action? How do we continue to let ourselves be amazed at what happens in the celebration under our very eyes?”

He has a duty to affirm that “The liturgical books promulgated by Saint Paul VI and Saint John Paul II, in conformity with the decrees of Vatican Council II, are the unique expression of the lex orandi of the Roman Rite… As I have already written, I intend that this unity be re-established in the whole Church of the Roman Rite… all the bishops, priests, and deacons, the formators in seminaries, the instructors in theological faculties and schools of theology, and all the catechists” heed his command not to “go back to that ritual form which the Council fathers, cum Petro et sub Petro, felt the need to reform, approving, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit and following their conscience as pastors, the principles from which was born the reform.”

Dear seminarians, brothers, deacons, priests, bishops: You’re going to have a lot more credibility by calling out the antipapacy before SHTF. If you wait to do it afterward, it’s just going to make you look like a bunch of sore losers. Man up.

