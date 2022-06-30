Biden spox on $5 gas: “This is about the future of the Liberal World Order” … get used to it, peasant. Posted on June 30, 2022 CNN: "What do you say to those families that say, 'listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’"BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm." pic.twitter.com/LWilWSo72S— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Biden spox on $5 gas: “This is about the future of the Liberal World Order” … get used to it, peasant.”
“Let them eat cake.” Has transformed into, “Let them plug in their Tesla.”