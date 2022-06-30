Stunning visual, proving once again, their biggest thrill is in the “getting away with it”

Posted on

From Father Zed:

You have seen the logo for the 2025 Jubilee?

It’s really something.  I can’t tell you what that makes me think of.

A lot of people submitted designs.  This is the fellow who designed it.

Congratulations!

His name is Giacomo Travisani.  There is a story in Italian HERE.

Someone today mentioned an additional fact about him, so I looked around.

Same guy?

I think it may be.   If so, he is a specialist in all sorts of techniques of massage.

That’s different!

From the site:

Il mio bagaglio professionale vanta di diverse tecniche di massaggio quali:

https://wdtprs.com/2022/06/you-have-seen-the-logo-for-the-2025-jubilee/

