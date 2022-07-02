The Grift Must Go On: US government buys 105 million more doses of pfizer vaxx for fall boosters, with option of 196 million more

JUST IN – US government buys 105 million doses of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine for fall "booster" injections, with an option of 195 million more doses. https://t.co/G5xo5eNg2A — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 29, 2022

by el gato malo Jun 30 at bad cattitude

say what you will about scott gottlieb and his mysterious mid-term abdication of the reins at the FDA (and its subsequent decent into corruption and disfunction) but never let it be said that pfizer did not get their money’s worth adding this guy to their board.

the news is entirely against them, efficacy is gone (if it ever existed), cases are blowing out, side effects are unprecedentedly rampant, and glen-gottlieb glen ross just sold the US government the rust undercoating “upgrade” on every vehicle their fleet.

you almost have to stand back and admire the size of the scam.

this stuff sells for $19.50 a pop. that’s a $2 billion order with an option for nearly $4 billion more.

the wages of sin may or may not be death, but whoo doggie, the wages of pushing dodgy pharma on the public by using a purloined federal purchasing process aided and abetted by complicit regulators, well those look pretty darn good don’t they?

no sad steak knives for this hombre.

scotty is definitely taking home the cadillac.

covid is for closers.

for those who do not get this meme, have i got a movie for you.

total classic.