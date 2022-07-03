VIDEO: Be a part of the glorious SSPX Immaculata Church Project in Saint Mary’s, KS… You’ll be glad you did.

There is a non-trivial chance that you may wind up living in St. Mary’s KS, someday. Wouldn’t it be great to be able to say you got in on the ground floor of this project? There are very easy payment options… they are looking for pledges that stretch over the next five years, with the lowest option being $17 per month. You can do it! Donate today!

“This month our explanation of the Marian symbols contained within the Immaculata is continued, describing six of the twelve typologies depicted in the coffered ceiling medallions surrounding the seven sacraments.”

Novum Testamentum in Vetere latet: Vetus in Novo patet.

The New Testament is hidden in the Old, the Old is made clear by the New. – St. Augustine

What that means is, God who stands outside of time and who foresees what He wants to reveal in the New Law, He foreshadowed these things in the Old Testament. So for example, we have Joseph, the son of Jacob, as a type of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was sold by his brethren into slavery. But it was by that means of being sold and abandoned by his own brethren that he would eventually save his brethren; he would become number two in the kingdom of Pharaoh, and would, by that means save his family. And so God does the exact same thing. Because of the dignity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, He has foreshadowed her coming in the Old Testament, not only through different figures, but also through other symbols that we see in the Old Testament.

And so the ceiling of the Immaculata is full of these Marian symbols. The church, literally, will sing the praises of the Mother of God through all these different types of her in the Old Testament. Today, what we’re going to do, though, is we’re just going to dive into the first six. The first six types of Our Lady that are going up into the ceiling. And then next month, we’ll move in to the last six. Because the symbols are so rich, they take some explanation.