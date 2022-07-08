8 thoughts on “Translation: “We overlords approve this assassination because dude was arch-conservative”

  1. Some analysts looking at the film say it may have been faked. See Anonymous Conservative

  2. It really pisses me off that NPR wasn’t completely de-funded and dissolved when so-called conservative republicans controlled the White House and Congress. Pravda during the Soviet Union had more integrity than that snooty, elitist forum for limousine liberals in DC, NYC and their other enclaves.

    1. Don’t think so. At this point, the only “moment” seems to be triple (or quadruple) level inflation and empty shelves. Nothing else seems to awaken normie.

    1. Right wing??? They called him a “divisive arch-conservative”. No one is just “right wing”, anymore.

