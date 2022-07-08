Translation: “We overlords approve this assassination because dude was arch-conservative” Posted on July 8, 2022 (Tweet now deleted) Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “Translation: “We overlords approve this assassination because dude was arch-conservative””
Some analysts looking at the film say it may have been faked. See Anonymous Conservative
It really pisses me off that NPR wasn’t completely de-funded and dissolved when so-called conservative republicans controlled the White House and Congress. Pravda during the Soviet Union had more integrity than that snooty, elitist forum for limousine liberals in DC, NYC and their other enclaves.
Don’t forget PBS. They could have de-funded all of it.
Requiem æternam dona ei, Domine
Et lux perpetua luceat ei
Requiescat in pace
An Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria moment?
Don’t think so. At this point, the only “moment” seems to be triple (or quadruple) level inflation and empty shelves. Nothing else seems to awaken normie.
What disgusting people at NPR. If you’re not a Communist and a freak you’re right wing, to them.
Right wing??? They called him a “divisive arch-conservative”. No one is just “right wing”, anymore.