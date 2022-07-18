Cancelled Mass, cancelled priests: ++Cupich triples down, plans to suspend priestly faculties of soon to be suppressed ICKSP Chicago

Maike Hickson has the story at Lifesitenews:

“Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago, has instructed the traditional Institute of Christ the King to close down all public Masses by the end of July of this year. He will remove their other faculties by August 1…”

Got that? Not only is the TLM shut down, nevermind the booming attendance, these ICKSP priests incardinated in the Archdiocese of Chicago are cancelled… faculties suspended. TOTAL WAR.

“…the archbishop of Chicago had demanded for months now that the Institute signs a document with five or six points. Among the points they had to sign – each priest individually – was that the Novus Ordo rite is the only true expression of the Roman rite. This formulation stems directly from Pope Francis’ (sic) own document Traditionis Custodes, an explanation that makes it clear that the traditional Roman rite has to disappear altogether. Moreover, the Institute was also asked to accept a procedure, according to which the priests of the Institute have to ask Cardinal Cupich for permission to celebrate the traditional Latin Mass…”

Notice how Satan and the demons never pick on the Novus Ordo clown parishes, nor the 27th United Southern Bible Church of the New Confession Twice Reformed? The demons know what they’re doing, and they are at the helm of the antichurch.

Indeed, this is a much bigger deal than just the Chicago shrine, but I’m short on time. Be sure to check out the commentary from Miss B. this morning.