National Catholic Register unwittingly spills the beans on why Benedict is still Pope: “Does one stay pope forever?”

“Does one stay pope forever? In practice, Benedict XVI distinguished between the munus and the officium, that is, between the function and the exercise of the function. Once elected pope, he remains pope forever. In a certain sense, Benedict XVI equated the election as pope with a further episcopal ordination. German theologian Karl Rahner, who emphasized that the power of order and the power of jurisdiction were indissociable, had come to consider the primacy conferred with the election as pope as the highest degree of the sacrament of orders. According to this criterion, the beginning of the pope’s Petrine ministry would represent a unique ordination.”

Once elected pope, he remains pope forever.

Listen up. It is extremely important to get this straight. Benedict is still pope, but NOT because that statement is true. Benedict is still pope because that statement is FALSE, but he thinks it is true.

This is error. Substantial Error. Pope Benedict doesn’t think it possible to really, truly resign. What he intended to resign was only the exercise of the function, the active governance, the ‘doing’ – not the ‘being.’ Which means his entire resignation was invalid, per the Substantial Error clause of Canon 188. It’s plain as day. Which means the conclave convoked by the Cardinals in March 2013 was invalid, and could only produce an antipope. The fact that Antipope Bergoglio is a raging heretic who obviously does not have the protection of the Petrine Promises is merely a confirming proofset of his invalid election. Bergoglio is, in fact, the easiest antipope to spot in the entire history of Church and Her 30 something antipopes in 2000 years.

Full NCRegister article HERE.

Commentary from Miss B. HERE.

Cardinal Burke, call your office.