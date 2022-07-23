The Immaculata Church Project is picking up steam… still time for you to be part of this… hear the first testing of the newly cast bells!

“June was our fundraising’s highest in the last 15 months gaining a new member of the Fr. Shyne League and raising a total of over $1 million.



“It is astounding how new and existing donors large and small continue to come forward to help in the work of building a home worthy of the Immaculata; and we certainly need that support now as we edge toward completion in the next eight months.



“It is also humbling to learn that some of the amounts estimated for costs outside the construction contract (vestments; altars and other marble; sacred vessels; linens; etc) were low which requires us to increase our cost estimate; these increased costs are included the remaining $2,380,000 we need to raise. In our financial update next month, we will provide more insight into specifics of those costs and related fundraising.



“If you have not yet become a guild member or have not yet donated, we ask you to considering doing so using either our page for new donors or our page for existing donors.”

Our bells are now on their way across the sea from France to their destination here in the USA! Before being shipped, each bell was tested and tuned in order to make all five bells blend harmoniously. Here is an interesting excerpt quoted from the Paccard Foundry as they were testing our MARIA IMMACULATA (B♭2) and JOHN THE BAPTIST (D3) bells:

“I was walking in from the Museum and entered into the Foundry workshop, when Cyril and Corentin started the swinging. As soon as ‘Ioannes Baptista’ bell started ringing all our working craftsmen immediately stopped their tasks and came towards the large bell frame to see and hear the bell. ‘Maria Immaculata’ was moving back and forth but its swing was not yet far enough to have the bell ring ….”

CLICK HERE TO HEAR THE GLORIOUS BELLS!