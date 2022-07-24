Scarf Lady now says she always knew the vaccines wouldn’t work… now go get vaxxed and boosted, you filthy prole.

Posted on

2 thoughts on “Scarf Lady now says she always knew the vaccines wouldn’t work… now go get vaxxed and boosted, you filthy prole.

  1. For fame and glory, money and entitlements, people with nor morals at all will say anything.
    They are willing to pay that price, that others die so they can have all the comforts.

    Reply

    1. What’s worse is what “good people” have been doing.

      Think about your doctor. Yes. Yours. If your doctor still has his job, it’s because he approved of the DeathJab. He prescribed it. He administered it. He probably still administers it. So did his nurses. His office employees supported and billed for it.

      How many people has your doctor killed in order to keep his job? How many have yet to die? How many teens, children, toddlers has he sterilized and crippled?

      I will never trust a non-cancelled doctor again.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.