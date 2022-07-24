Scarf Lady now says she always knew the vaccines wouldn’t work… now go get vaxxed and boosted, you filthy prole. Posted on July 24, 2022July 24, 2022 Dr. Deborah Birx: "I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection and I think we overplayed the vaccines …"Claims vaccines "protect against severe disease and hospitalization" before saying that 50% of those who died via Omicron were older & vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/CTifr3QZzX— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) July 22, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Scarf Lady now says she always knew the vaccines wouldn’t work… now go get vaxxed and boosted, you filthy prole.”
For fame and glory, money and entitlements, people with nor morals at all will say anything.
They are willing to pay that price, that others die so they can have all the comforts.
What’s worse is what “good people” have been doing.
Think about your doctor. Yes. Yours. If your doctor still has his job, it’s because he approved of the DeathJab. He prescribed it. He administered it. He probably still administers it. So did his nurses. His office employees supported and billed for it.
How many people has your doctor killed in order to keep his job? How many have yet to die? How many teens, children, toddlers has he sterilized and crippled?
I will never trust a non-cancelled doctor again.