By Steve Kirsch
Will physicians EVER speak out? Or will they continue to shrug their shoulders and refuse to look at the data showing that these vaccines are the biggest scandal in medical history?
The deaths:
Dates of death: July 17, 18, 20.
Look at how close together the dates are! All three died in a 3 day period just days after they gave the 4th shot. All are young doctors. You can see from their pictures. All three at Trillium Health in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
No mention of the vaccination date or cause of death.
Just bad luck? Or related to the vaccine? What do you think?
2 thoughts on “Three young doctors at the same Ontario hospital die within three days of each other, just days after hospital began administering fourth jab to staff”
Watergate was a scandal. Tail hook was a scandal. I think this is going to go down in history as a horrible crime against humanity.
If you show the famous picture of “Tank Man” from Tiananmen Square in 1989 to a young person in China today, they’ll have no idea what they’re looking at, it’s been ‘erased’ from history. I’m not shocked at their reaction, instead, I’m wondering: What is being, and has been, ‘erased’ for me today?
If what some people are saying is true, that my generation, the Millennials, have suffered “A Vietnam War” in casualties in only a year or so, my reaction at first was exactly like a Chinese person looking at a picture of “Tank Man.”
If things are just starting to get bad due to the shots (I think that’s where we’re at) I don’t think mainstream online platforms are going to allow people to connect with one another to discuss the shot. If an online group of women who are struggling to get pregnant for a long time, the moment one of them mentions the shot, and others start to mention it as well, and they start to question if the shot is connected, I expect such group to be shut down (I know of one such group that doesn’t questioning of the shot…) Same with groups of grieving parents, whose athletic children died suddenly: Mention the shot, and the online group will be shut down.
Insert quote (Mark Twain?) about how it is FAR easier to bamboozle people, than it is to correctly & truthfully persuade them afterward that they were indeed bamboozled.