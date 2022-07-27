Mortality and Fertility Rates After COVID Vaccinations

By Father David Nix

As we approach the first week of August 2022, it is now about two years after the initial COVID “vaccine trials” of 2020 and exactly 18 months after AJMC reported on their timeline that on 1 Feb 2021 “more Americans [were] vaccinated than infected with COVID-19.” We must now ask: What have been the effects of the injection upon Western populations? LifeSite News has an extensive report here, but I’m going to highlight a few of the stats that I believe to be the most important after my time in medicine.

All-Cause Mortality

Because of the misreporting on the cause of death by hospitals and clinicians over the past two years, the most significant statistic on the covid-injection is all-cause mortality. Dr. Joseph Mercola MD reports here that “in the week ending November 12, 2021, the U.K. reported 2,047 more deaths than occurred during the same period between 2015 and 2019” and that “heart disease and strokes appear to be behind many of the excess deaths.” Dr. Mercola also reports, “In the last 13 weeks alone, about 107,700 seniors died above the normal rate, despite a 98.7% injection rate [of the COVID-19 vaccine.]” Those stats alone show how many people the COVID-vaccine has killed and continues to kill, ironically by COVID on many occasions. New South Wales stats reveal the detrimental effects of numerous boosters, too:

Birth-Rates plummeting

LifeSite News reports “Between January and April 2022, Switzerland’s birth rate was 15 percent lower than expected, the U.K.’s [birth rate] was down by 10 percent, and Taiwan’s [birth rate] was down 23 percent.” This month, Counter Signal reports the Hungarian MP saying the following to his Parliament: “In January this year, something happened that has not happened for decades. The birth rate fell by 20% compared to the same period last year. And what is even more worrying is that the fertility has also fallen – something not seen since 2011 … [A] researcher at the KRTK Institute of Economics points out that this drastic decline came just nine months after the COVID mass vaccinations began in Hungary.”

Miscarriages following Covid-19 shot

LifeSite News reports (with sources) that “in November 2021, Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), delivered an astonishing 13 stillborn babies in a 24-hour period, and all of the mothers had received the COVID jab… In a typical month, there may be one stillborn baby at the hospital, making 13 stillbirths in 24 hours highly unusual. Scotland has also experienced an unusual rise in infant death rates. During September 2021, at least 21 babies under 4 weeks old died – a rate of 4.9 per 1,000 births. Historically, the average death rate among new-borns in Scotland is about 2 per 1,000 births.”

