Set your alarm! Don’t miss Dr. Mazza live discussion FREE today only 7pm EDT, 4pm PDT

Topics tonight are focused on the 2022 “Consecration” of Russia and the 2013 “resignation” of Pope Benedict XVI, hosted by fatimasouls.com:

Also please sign up for the fall Mazza course!

Lastly, Dr. Mazza will be with Tim Gordon on Saturday, the following link will need to be refreshed before the show:

About Dr. Mazza

EDMUND J. MAZZA is former Full Professor of History at Azusa Pacific University in Los Angeles. For 14 years he taught Ancient, Medieval, and Renaissance and Reformation History. Mazza is the author of The Scholastics and the Jews: Coexistence, Conversion and the Medieval Origins of Tolerance by Angelico Press and host of “The Bar of History” at VirginMostPowerful.org. He has produced teaching videos shot on location in Athens, Ephesus, Istanbul, Palermo, Naples, Venice, and Rome. Mazza was an invited scholar at Liberty Fund’s 2015 San Diego seminar “Convivencia and Reconquista: Freedom and Responsibility in Medieval Spain.” That same year he organized at New York University the conference “Conversing Conversion,” celebrating the 750th anniversary of the birth of Dante. Dr. Mazza was also the organizer of “Christ Among the Medieval Mendicants,” a 2013 conference commemorating the 750th anniversary of the Barcelona Debate and the institution of the Feast of Corpus Christi, co-sponsored by The Graduate Center of the City University of New York and the Morgan Library and Museum.