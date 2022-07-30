Fatima, Bergoglio, scandal, and judging the actions of Pope Benedict according to his own words: A brilliant prosecution of current events by Dr. Edmund Mazza

Timestamps:

5 minutes – (it’s a zoom call, so it takes a few minutes for people to join)

10 minutes – Setting the stage- “Living on Borrowed Time” (Fatima, unheeded)

20 minutes – “Is Pope Francis the Holy Father?”

30 minutes – The subject of “Scandal” – is it wrong to discuss this if it causes Scandal

38 minutes – Dr. Mazza offers us a preview of his new academic paper

57 minutes – what is “Pope Emeritus?”

1 hour, 20 minutes – Talking about the words in Benedict’s Interview-Book

1 hour, 30 minutes – Wrap-Up Summary

1 hour, 34 minutes – Benedict’s “Spiritual Diary” & the revelation of the Third Secret?

1 hour, 40 minutes – maybe we only have 3.5 years (2025) instead of 7 years until the prophesied coming crisis.

1 hour, 43 minutes – During the canonization of Francisco and Jacinta, Pope Francis said he was the “bishop dressed in white,” what is the deal with that, and what did Sr. Lucia mean when she wrote about that?

1 hour, 49 minutes – Hasn’t Pope Benedict XVI already been stripped of his authority in keeping with Our Lord’s warning to Sister Lucia of Fatima?

1 hour, 51 minutes – Is it possible that Pope Benedict XVI could be the pope of the assassination “killed by a group of soldiers who fired bullets and arrows at him” described in the vision of the Third Secret of Fatima?

1 hour, 53 minutes – To me the Benedict-is-Pope position makes sense but so does sedevacantism. The latter position answers my question about how a valid Pope could call an invalid council. How can I be sure sedevacantism is incorrect. There is not much debate comparing these two positions.

1 hour, 55 minutes – Do you think the “katechon” could be the reservation of some measure of the Papacy by BXVI restraining canonically/legall/juridically the full force of Francis’ actions?

1 hour, 56 minutes – Dr Mazza, under your understanding of the current situation, would BXVI have the canonical ability to name Cardinals “in pectore”?

1 hour, 58 minutes, 30 seconds – Why is the date 2029 instead of 2017?

2 hours, 1 minutes – What about the bones of St Peter being sent by Francis to Contantinopole?

2 hours, 3 minutes – Who is the real “Vicar of Christ” if Pope Francis did not accept the title?

2 hours, 10 minutes – The Pastoral Council and the Vatican-Moscow Agreement

2 hours, 14 minutes – Is it okay to attend Mass (esp. Novus Ordo) if the Priest invokes the name of Francis as Pope during the Canon?

2 hours, 22 minutes – If the words of the Consecration becomes deranged and anyhow, with all the banalities occuring at the NO, wouldn’t it be better to remain home with our devotions, especially if the Mass in those last 3 1/2 years become invalid?

Link for the hosting org: https://fatimasouls.com/index.html

Direct link to the video player, where you can adjust playback speed (I listened easily at 1.5x): https://bvm.la/play/436